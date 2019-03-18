This could be the logo for Google's new streaming video game service

James Martin/CNET

Forget reading tea leaves, let's squint at a sign.

Google showed off a massive squiggle above a space it constructed at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Monday. Though the company didn't respond to a request for comment about whether the big purplish "s" is indeed a logo (perhaps for the word "streaming"?) Variety says an employee confirmed it to be so.

Regardless of what logo Google uses, the company's expected to officially announce its Project Stream service at a GDC press event Tuesday. The service will allow people to play video games over the internet in much the same way they can watch movies from Netflix now.

Google isn't the only company offering this type of service. Sony has offered game streaming through its PlayStation Now service since 2014, for example. Microsoft and Electronic Arts meanwhile have said they're working on their own takes as well.

CNET will be at Google's big reveal Tuesday, covering it live. You can watch a stream here.