Google, your next gaming destination?

Already, it seems Google is placing its nascent gaming platform into the annals of video game history. A museum of gaming set up in front of San Francisco's Moscone West ends with a "coming soon" glass case with what appears to be a logo with the letter "s." Could that stand for Project Stream?
First introduced to bars and arcades, the classic game Pong made its way into homes as an Atari's console in 1975. This console is part of an exhibition set up by Google for the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this week.