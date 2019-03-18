Google, your next gaming destination?

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Google for Games
  • gdc-2019-google-9004
  • gdc-2019-9033
  • gdc-2019-9027
  • gdc-2019-9035
  • gdc-2019-9024
  • gdc-2019-9037
  • gdc-2019-9041
  • gdc-2019-9015
  • Google video games
  • gdc-2019-google-9194
  • gdc-2019-google-9080
  • gdc-2019-google-9136

Google is making itself right at home at the Game Developers Conference this week in San Francisco, as it readies for the expected unveiling of its new cloud gaming platform at a keynote scheduled for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. PT.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 13

Already, it seems Google is placing its nascent gaming platform into the annals of video game history. A museum of gaming set up in front of San Francisco's Moscone West ends with a "coming soon" glass case with what appears to be a logo with the letter "s." Could that stand for Project Stream? 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
2
of 13

First introduced to bars and arcades, the classic game Pong made its way into homes as an Atari's console in 1975. This console is part of an exhibition set up by Google for the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this week. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 13

Also in the exhibition, an E.T. game cartridge from 1982 in its original packaging, alongside an Atari 2600 joystick and a retail sign.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 13

Next we saw a copy of Nintendo Power, Volume 1, from 1988.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 13

Remember Mattel's Power Glove game controller accessory from 1989? It allowed users to control games with the movements of their hands.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 13

Next up, Game Boy Color Pokemon Edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 13

Here we have Sony's original 1995 Playstation console for CD-ROM gaming.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 13

In 1999, Sega's Dreamcast was the first console with internet access built in. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 13

What's next for gaming? Whatever it is, it's "coming soon." The display aims to empower developers with the tagline "Anything you dream can be built."

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 13

What's next for Google? This "s" logo revealed at GDC point to what may be Google's coming Project Stream service.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 13

Inside Moscone West, Google's display proclaims cryptically that "All will be revealed."

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 13

A "Google for Games" sign hangs inside Moscone West in San Francisco where GDC kicked off Monday. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 13
Now Reading

Google, your next gaming destination?

Up Next

The 26 best games on the Nintendo Switch

Latest Stories

Nvidia Jetson Nano is a $99 AI computer for makers, students

Nvidia Jetson Nano is a $99 AI computer for makers, students

by
Want a Galaxy S10 Plus? Great! We're giving one away!

Want a Galaxy S10 Plus? Great! We're giving one away!

by
NASA ogles California wildflower super bloom from space

NASA ogles California wildflower super bloom from space

by
Vessel at Hudson Yards photo policy sparks online criticism

Vessel at Hudson Yards photo policy sparks online criticism

by
Nvidia brings a little RTX DirectX ray tracing to GTX graphics

Nvidia brings a little RTX DirectX ray tracing to GTX graphics

by