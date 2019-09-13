James Martin/CNET

Apple Event

You can now preorder an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple's new flagship has a surprisingly low starting price of $699, which some would argue is its single best feature. Of course, if you're looking for more than the 64GB of storage in the base model, or you want the fancy cameras available in the iPhone 11 Pro lineup, be prepared to spend more.

Read more: How to order Apple's new iPhones

Are there deals? Discounts? Any ways at all to save money on this splurgey purchase? Yes to all three questions, though the best deal might be choosing a previous-generation iPhone. Let's take a look at the very best iPhone 11 deals you can get right now. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Apple has long offered an iPhone trade-in program that would net you credit towards the purchase of a new model, but this year the company is getting aggressive about it: The trade-in option is the first thing you see on the iPhone 11 order page. The "default" option is a $300 credit for an iPhone 8 Plus, but newer models can fetch you up to $600. Assuming you already own your old iPhone outright, and you're willing to part with it, the best deal on a new iPhone may well be the trade deal. Read about Apple's trade-in program

If you're a Sam's Club member, you can get a $200 gift card (for use in the store) when you preorder any iPhone 11 model and activate service with AT&T, Sprint, U.S. Cellular or Verizon. Take note, however, that according to the fine print, you have a very narrow window in which to activate your phone and receive your gift card: between Friday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 22.

Apple's trade-in deal is appealing if you want to walk away with an unlocked iPhone 11 you can take to any carrier. (These are the cheapest options for service, if you're interested.) But T-Mobile has a potentially better deal, especially for iPhone 7 owners looking to upgrade. Indeed, where Apple will give you just $150 for an iPhone 7 or $200 for an iPhone 7 Plus, T-Mobile is offering a $350 credit on those models -- effectively shaving 50% off the price of an iPhone 11. The catch: You have to sign up for a 24-month service plan. (That could work out to a higher cost overall than if you spend more on the phone itself but find a cheaper plan.) T-Mo's entire trade-in program is available to current customers as well as new ones. Read about T-Mobile's trade-in offer

It's not much, but it's something. No trade-in, no service agreement, just a straight-up $50 discount on any iPhone 11 model. Then you're free to take the phone to any carrier, like those offering service plans for $25 or less.

Visible is Verizon's prepaid service, offering a single flat-rate service plan for $40 per month. If you buy your new iPhone 11 from Visible and keep your service active for at least two months, you'll get a $200 prepaid Mastercard. This is one of the better iPhone 11 deals. You're not roped into a lengthy service agreement, and you're getting a Verizon-backed service plan at a very competitive rate. Not happy after two months? Move on to another carrier.

Have you found another appealing iPhone 11 deal? Tell us about it in the comments!

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are packed with camera features

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.