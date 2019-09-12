Apple/Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Apple Event

The big surprise out of Cupertino earlier this week: Apple's new flagship phone, the iPhone 11, would not have a starting price of $1,000, or $900 or even $800. Nope, it starts at $699 -- and thanks to Apple's aggressive new trade-in program, you might be able to snag it for less. Possibly a lot less.

Indeed, if you've checked out Apple's iPhone 11 order page, you'll see that the very first question is, "Do you have an iPhone to trade in?" Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

As noted on that page, your cost might be as low as $399 with trade-in -- but it might actually be lower still. That number is based on a $300 credit for a good-condition iPhone 8 Plus, but you can trade anything from an iPhone SE on up to an iPhone XS Max -- the latter good for as much as $600 toward your iPhone 11.

Me, for example, I'm chugging along on a two-year-old iPhone X. I like it, have almost zero complaints, but the battery is definitely providing less life than it used to, and who doesn't like better cameras? With Apple's $400 trade-in credit for that model, I'd be getting the new flagship for $299 -- not a bad deal.

Something else to consider: Apple is offering these same trade-in options on the iPhone XR, which starts at $599, and the iPhone 8, which starts at $449.

The main benefit here, of course, is convenience: Apple makes it super easy to trade in your old phone and apply the credit value to a new one. You might be able to get more, however, if you sell your old iPhone yourself.

For example, I used SellCell.com -- which compares prices from dozens of buyback services -- to estimate what I could get for my aforementioned iPhone X. Best bet: $490 from Buybacktronics, and when I clicked through to get an "official" quote from the site, the phone was actually worth $492.

Your mileage may vary, of course, but before you trade your old iPhone to Apple, it's worth shopping it around a bit.

What do you think? Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 11? If so, what's the plan for your old model?

