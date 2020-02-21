The rock-bottom cheapest phone plans you can get today

James Martin/CNET

There was a time when the only real options for cellular service were AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint. But there was also a time when you could get any color car you liked as long as it was black. A lot's changed since then, and these days there are a slew of MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) that lease access from the major carriers and offer similar services at a fraction of the price.

That means you can sign up with Mint Mobile, for example, and get a sort of T-Mobile-lite service at rock-bottom prices. Before we get to the plans, though, keep in mind you might not be able to jump ship at this very moment. To change carriers, you'll need to complete any existing contract with your current carrier, or likely pay a penalty to exit early. And if you bought your phone directly from a carrier, you'll probably need to unlock it so it can be used with a different carrier. Once you've taken care of those preliminaries, though, you're free to change plans and save a bundle.

There are a surprisingly large number of wireless networks out there, but here are a handful that offer the best and most intriguing deals we could find.

Though not a new network, Black Wireless somehow flew under our radar until recently. Most of the plans are on T-Mobile, but there's one AT&T plan in the portfolio, and that's the one that's especially compelling. For the moment -- it's unclear how long this will last -- you can get six months of unlimited talk, text and data for a total of $100. That's just $17 per month. After the first 50GB of data (assuming you can somehow chew through more than 50GB in a month) it does get throttled to 128kbps, but if you can use that much data, you deserve a medal. Black Wireless isn't a one-trick pony, either. There are a number of other plans that are similarly inexpensive, including a "Smart Saver" plan that includes 500 minutes and 100MB of data for as little as $7.50 per month. Read more about Black Wireless plans.

As you can tell from the website, the AT&T-based Consumer Cellular caters to an older, Greatest Generation demographic -- but the resulting focus on simplicity and flexibility can serve anyone quite well. Consumer makes it easy to build your own wireless plan, à la carte style, by choosing each component of the plan and immediately seeing how it affects the bottom line. You can create a $20 per month plan that includes 250 minutes, unlimited texting and 500MB. But Consumer Cellular really comes into its own if you want to buy a plan for you and a partner. You can add a second phone for $15 per month, and all minutes and data are shared -- not something you commonly see among MVNOs. That means 250 minutes, unlimited texting and 500MB cost just $35, or about $17 per line per month. Not a bad deal.

Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile's network and should work with almost any GSM phone. Mint offers a dirt-cheap $15 per month trial plan for your first three months. It includes unlimited talk and text and 3GB of data, as well as free access to T-Mobile's hotspots. After the first three months, it jumps to $25/month. So unless you like jumping around from plan to plan, you might want to start with Mint Mobile's sweet spot: a six month commitment buys you unlimited talk and text plus 3GB of data for $20 per month.

Red Pocket has a slew of plans, but the cheaper end of the spectrum is hard to beat. If your telecom needs are modest, you can spend as little as $10 per month on 500 minutes, 500 texts and 500MB of data. Or step up to unlimited voice and texts, and 3GB of data, for $19 per month. Unlike a lot of MVNOs, which operate in a universe where families don't exist, Red Pocket offers a practical family-plan alternative: The first line is $30, and up to four additional lines are $20 each. That buys you unlimited voice, minutes and data (though the data is throttled after 5GB for LTE or 3GB for CDMA). The family plan involves additional setup charges, so be sure to read the gory details on the site.

Whether you have a phone that's compatible with Tello's Sprint network, it's hard not to be charmed by the network's build-your-own plan, in which you can choose the data and minutes you'd like, and instantly see what it'll cost you. And though you can choose unlimited voice, text and data for $39 per month, you can dial it back to as little as $6 for 100 minutes, free text and 500MB of data. Or choose a very responsible 500 minutes and 1GB for $89. You can use a similar set of sliders to dial in a family plan for up to five people. Because you can configure each line separately, it's possible to buy unlimited data for mom and dad but just 500MB for grandma.

Want straight-up free? You can get it -- sort of -- with TextNow, which offers an ad-supported Voice-over-Wi-Fi service that delivers calling, voicemail and texts in an app you can install on your Android or iOS phone. But there's more. With a $10 activation kit, TextNow can port your phone to its Sprint-based network. There, you can get voice, data and 2GB of data for $20 per month. Read more about TextNow's new unlimited free calling and texting.

Some car dealerships offer a "no haggling experience" by putting the final price -- no negotiations -- right on the windshield. That's sort of what Visible, Verizon's MVNO, has done. Visible has just a single plan, and while it's not as inexpensive as some of the others on this list, it gives you unlimited everything. You pay $40 all-in, and that buys you unlimited voice, text and data, along with mobile hotspot capabilities (which are capped at 5Mbps). This is a small thing, but much appreciated: The $40 total is literally the price you see on your bill; there are no additional taxes or fees. Even cooler, Visible is getting on board with family plans, too -- except that your "family" doesn't even need to be related to you. You can invite up to four other people to join your group plan, and the cost is lower the more people who join. Two people pay $35 per month, while four people pay just $25 each. Read more about Visible's group plan.

Have you a found a supercheap phone plan you like better than any of these? Tell us about your favorite plan in the comments.

