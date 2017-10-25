James Martin/CNET

Apple's iPhone lineup has a different twist this year: the biggest flagship is arriving late, and it's still a device we have lots of questions about. The iPhone X is available for preorder October 27 and will begin shipping on November 3. Should you take the plunge?

Here are this year's arguments for and against.

Why you should wait:

Apple's next-level face-mapping 3D sensors on the TrueDepth camera promise a lot, but odds are that tech will be further refined in a year or so via either software or hardware. Waiting a year for a possible "S" model isn't such a bad way to go, if you're at all uncertain. It's not that long a wait till next September, and maybe a second-gen X model. Does that sound insane? Assuming next year's iPhones arrive in September, this later November launch means a 10-month wait instead of 12 months. And, if your preordered phone is delayed, there's even more of a reason to wait. Put simply, we're already a few months closer than normal.



Why you should just preorder one:

I've only used one briefly at Apple's iPhone event in September, but it definitely felt nice and looked nice, too. Unlike the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, however, you can definitely tell it's "the new iPhone" from afar. If that's important to you, this is the iPhone you want. You can always cancel. Chances are, your estimated delivery date may be December or later. That gives you plenty of time to change your mind. (Or, you could always sell it on eBay, if supplies really are super-limited.)