The iPhone X feels like a concept car, or a secret project. That's because of the X name, probably, and the legacy of 10 years of iPhones. It's also the fact that this is an optional step-up model -- like an 8 Plus, but smaller. It's a bold new design, different after three years of each iPhone looking very much the same.

I love new technology and the wild ideas that come with it. I love to be immersed in new concepts. But I'm also practical when it comes to tools. Will I use a fully rethought phone? Will it work for me when I need it to? My phone is my mission critical everything. It's my Indiana Jones hat. Will Face ID work as well as the trusty Touch ID home button? Will I feel safe?

Ultimately the all important question is simple: Is this *the* must-have upgrade? Should my mom get it? Should my sister? My brother-in-law? My best friend? You?

I've spent a day now with the device to begin to answer this question. Consider this a living review that we'll be updating throughout the week -- and beyond -- as we test, retest and experience the iPhone X.

