CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sleep

The best Columbus Day 2019 mattress sales: DreamCloud, Nectar, Nest and more

Save on sleep.

cnet-prime-day-2019-001-tuft-and-needle-mattress

While the Columbus Day nomenclature for the October federal holiday is sidelined in more states and localities every year, it doesn't seem to stop retailers from having big sales around the three-day weekend. And like every holiday weekend, don't be surprised to see colorful signage, big banners and maybe even one of those inflatable balloon men advertising a sale if you drive by your local mattress store this weekend. But you don't need to hit the road to bring home a mattress. Online mattress retailers are also running sales this weekend.  

We've collected below some of the deepest discounts from top brands such as DreamCloud, Nectar, Nest and more.  Before you hit the sales, check out our tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Eco Terra Beds: $150 off any mattress

Save $150 on any Eco Terra mattress with code SALE150. Offer ends Oct. 21.

See at Eco Terra Beds

Nest Bedding: $200 off select mattresses

Save $200 on any mattress except the Love & Sleep mattress and kids and crib mattresses with code FALLIZZZHERE. Offer ends Nov. 30.

See at Nest Bedding

Tempur-Pedic: $1,000 off the Tempur-Legacy Mattress

Save a cool grand on the Tempur-Legacy Mattress while supplies last. And from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, Tempur-Pedic is offering a buy one pillow, get one free promotion.

See at Tempur-Pedic

Nectar Sleep: $100 off orders more than $500

Spend $500 or more and Nectar Sleep will knock $100 off your order -- no code needed. Offer ends Oct. 15. And starting Oct. 15 and running to Nov. 5, you will get free Nectar sheets, pillows or a mattress protector with any mattress purchase.

See at Nectar Sleep

DreamCloud: $200 off DreamCloud mattress

Save $200 on the DreamCloud mattress -- no code needed. Offer ends Oct. 15. And starting Oct. 16 and running to Nov. 12, you will get $100 off the mattress and a free mattress protector.

See at DreamCloud

Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.

Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.

Next Article: Best Buy sale guarantees Black Friday prices today on high-end TVs -- but read this before you buy