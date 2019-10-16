T-Mobile's Sprint merger officially approved by FCC

Angela Lang/CNET

The US Federal Communications Commission has voted to approve T-Mobile's $26.5 billion merger with Sprint. The FCC pointed to Chairman Ajit Pai's recommendation in August to approve the merger, but it wasn't a unanimous vote -- FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel wrote Wednesday in The Atlantic about voting against the deal.

"The largest wireless merger in history is now headed toward approval. If you own a mobile phone, as 96% of American adults do, that's bad news," Rosenworcel wrote. "Shrinking the number of national providers from four to three will hurt consumers, harm competition and eliminate thousands of jobs."

In July, the US Justice Department approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid to merge with Sprint, after the deal was OK'd by Pai in May on the condition that T-Mobile and Sprint divested Boost Mobile and satisfied other requirements, including building out 5G in rural areas and offering wireless home broadband good enough to substitute for fixed line service.

However, the deal is still facing opposition from 18 state attorneys general. The state of New York is leading the charge, but the lawsuit now includes New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin, Oregon, the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania.

T-Mobile said previously that it wouldn't proceed with closing the deal until it settles the concerns of the state attorneys general.