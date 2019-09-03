CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Another state joins the fight to block T-Mobile's Sprint merger

Illinois is joining 16 other attorneys general in their lawsuit to block the carriers from combining forces.

sprint-tmobile-logos-1

Illinois is joining 16 other attorneys general in their lawsuit to block Sprint and T-Mobile from merging.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Yet another state has jumped aboard the opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merging, with Illinois joining the lawsuit blocking the carriers' deal to form one company, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday. The state attorneys general are calling it an "anticompetitive megamerger," with Illinois' addition meaning over half the US population is now represented in the lawsuit, James said.

The US Justice Department approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid to merge with Sprint in July after the deal was approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May. T-Mobile said previously that it wouldn't proceed with closing the deal until it settled the concerns of the state attorneys general.

Read more on T-Mobile's merger with Sprint

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the merger would "significantly decrease competition for mobile wireless telecommunications services."

"With fewer companies competing, customers would face fewer choices, higher prices, less innovation and lower-quality service," Raoul said.

The lawsuit includes the attorneys general of New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, with Oregon joining last month.

The Department of Justice is reportedly in talks with the states to gain their support.

Now playing: Watch this: T-Mobile-Sprint merger: What it means for you
3:50
Next Article: Wi-Fi 6 is barely here, but Wi-Fi 7 is already on the way