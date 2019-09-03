Another state joins the fight to block T-Mobile's Sprint merger

Angela Lang/CNET

Yet another state has jumped aboard the opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merging, with Illinois joining the lawsuit blocking the carriers' deal to form one company, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday. The state attorneys general are calling it an "anticompetitive megamerger," with Illinois' addition meaning over half the US population is now represented in the lawsuit, James said.

The US Justice Department approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid to merge with Sprint in July after the deal was approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May. T-Mobile said previously that it wouldn't proceed with closing the deal until it settled the concerns of the state attorneys general.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the merger would "significantly decrease competition for mobile wireless telecommunications services."

"With fewer companies competing, customers would face fewer choices, higher prices, less innovation and lower-quality service," Raoul said.

The lawsuit includes the attorneys general of New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, with Oregon joining last month.

The Department of Justice is reportedly in talks with the states to gain their support.