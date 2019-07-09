T-Mobile

T-Mobile has unveiled its new Revvl budget smartphones, the Revvlry and Revvlry+, which are set to launch July 19. Touting the phones as having "flagship features without the flagship price," T-Mobile will be charging $8.34 per month, with zero down, for the Revvlry, and $14 down plus $14 a month for the Revvlry+ on 24-month contracts.

The phones, announced Tuesday, are variants of budget Motorola phones the G7 (Revvlry+) and G7 Play (Revvlry). Though T-Mobile changed the names, it didn't remove Moto branding like Max Vision display and Turbo Power fast charging. In an email to CNET, T-Mobile called Motorola "an awesome partner" in helping bring the next versions of its Revvl smartphones to life.

John Legere, T-Mobile CEO, called the offer "an amazing phone with features you want from a high-end phone without the high-end cost."

The phones come with a magenta power button, a 3,000mAh battery, face unlock, fingerprint sensors, a 1.8GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm SD632 chipset, and they run Android 9.0 Pie.

The Revvlry has a 13MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front camera, a 5.7-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM. The Revvlry+ has 16MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, a 12MP front camera, a 6.24-inch FHD+ Max Vision display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

Both come in black only, and the above pricing will be available only for "well-qualified customers" on T-Mobile's zero interest equipment installment plan (EIP).

The updated phones come almost two years after T-Mobile announced its own branded budget phone, the Revvl, in August 2017.