T-Mobile has unveiled its new Revvl budget smartphones, the Revvlry and Revvlry+, which are set to launch July 19. Touting the phones as having "flagship features without the flagship price," T-Mobile will be charging $8.34 per month, with zero down, for the Revvlry, and $14 down plus $14 a month for the Revvlry+ on 24-month contracts.
The phones, announced Tuesday, are variants of budget Motorola phones the G7 (Revvlry+) and G7 Play (Revvlry). Though T-Mobile changed the names, it didn't remove Moto branding like Max Vision display and Turbo Power fast charging. In an email to CNET, T-Mobile called Motorola "an awesome partner" in helping bring the next versions of its Revvl smartphones to life.
John Legere, T-Mobile CEO, called the offer "an amazing phone with features you want from a high-end phone without the high-end cost."
The phones come with a magenta power button, a 3,000mAh battery, face unlock, fingerprint sensors, a 1.8GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm SD632 chipset, and they run Android 9.0 Pie.
The Revvlry has a 13MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front camera, a 5.7-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM. The Revvlry+ has 16MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, a 12MP front camera, a 6.24-inch FHD+ Max Vision display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.
Both come in black only, and the above pricing will be available only for "well-qualified customers" on T-Mobile's zero interest equipment installment plan (EIP).
The updated phones come almost two years after T-Mobile announced its own branded budget phone, the Revvl, in August 2017.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
Discuss: T-Mobile unveils Revvlry budget smartphones
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.