Spongebob: Patty Pursuit is the ultimate new Apple Arcade game for fans

The new Spongebob game has brings back Plankton's cousins, Glove World and the robot chef.

Spongebob is "ready" to take on Apple Arcade.

 Apple

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade's latest game, Spongebob: Patty Pursuit, brings back all your favorite characters and Easter eggs from the hit Nickelodeon show for another fun adventure. Infamous mini-villain Plankton is after the Krabby Patty secret formula once again, and it's up to Spongebob and his friends -- Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Gary the Snail and Mr. Krabs -- to stop him. Apple Arcade subscribers can play the new game (along with more than 120 others) on the platform Thursday. 

Apple

Spongebob fans will be excited to see numerous staples from the show make an appearance in Patty Pursuit. To steal the famed secret recipe, Plankton has enlisted the the help of his horde of cousins introduced back in season three. The game also has the Tunnel of Glove from Glove World in season five, the oh-so-creepy characters from Rock Bottom in season one, and everyone's favorite injured fish, Fred ("My leg!").  

Apple

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and lets you play more than 120 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

