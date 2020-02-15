Apple Arcade: 50 of our favorite games so far

Butter Royale
Developer: Mighty Bear Games
Butter Royale is set in the near future, where weapons have been banned globally. To release tensions, citizens sign up for a game show called Butter Royale where they're air-dropped onto an island to duke it out with food. After upgrading from stale baguettes to Nutritionally Operated Machines, or NOMs, players engage in "culinary combat," and try to outrun floods of butter and get to safe zones in five-minute matches. Butter Royale has offline modes where you can play against a bot, or online multiplayer modes. Whether you're playing with up to 32 others solo or in squads, like in Fortnite, the goal is to be the last one standing.