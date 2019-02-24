Sony's new flagship needed to be so much more

Sarah Tew/CNET

With the glossy Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and powerhouse Huawei Mate 20 Pro on offer, the competition in the flagship phone arena has never been more fierce. Time then, you'd have thought, for Sony to pull something really special out of the bag with its latest launch.

But the Xperia 1 is, at best, entirely forgettable.

It's the display that leads this year's flagship. It's a huge 6.5-inch affair with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display has a 4K resolution, and uses OLED and HDR technology to make colours look vibrant. Sony's screens have always impressed so we're looking forward to seeing how this supersized display compares to those on the Galaxy S9 Plus and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony’s newest 4K Xperia 1 phone aims to wow on cameras...

Camera-wise, you'll find three lenses on the back, a standard zoom, a telephoto zoom and a super-wide angle lens -- much the same setup as you'll get on the S10 Plus and Mate 20 Pro. But Sony's mobile team has apparently been chatting up other divisions as the cameras have apparently been made under supervision by Sony's pro camera team. As such, you can apparently expect great colour accuracy and creative cinema modes.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Physically, it's not a huge departure from other recent Xperias (which were already looking tired) and beyond the display and potential camera skills, there's not much to get excited about. There's a fingerprint scanner on the side -- no in-screen technology at play here -- and there's 6GB of RAM on board, a clear half than the 12GB you'll find on Samsung's top ceramic flagship.

The Xperia 1 is joined by a pair of mid-range offerings in the form of the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus; 6-inch and 6.5-inch (respectively) phones, both of which pack dual rear cameras and 21:9 displays.

There's no pricing available for the phones yet but we expect to hear more in the coming weeks.

Xperia 1 specifications:

6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR display

Three rear cameras (16mm, 26mm, 52mm all at 12-megapixels)

8mp front-facing camera

IP68 water resistance

No headphone jack

Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB RAM

3,330mAh battery

128GB storage

Android 9 Pie

Xperia 10 Plus specifications:

6.5-inch display

Dual rear camera

3,000mAh battery

Snapdragon 636 processor

4GB RAM

Xperia 10 specifications:

6-inch display

Dual rear camera

2,870mAh battery

Snapdragon 630 processor

3GB RAM