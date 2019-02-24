Sony's Xperia 1 packs a big screen, but little else

With so much fierce competition in the smartphone world, Sony needed to step up and do something pretty special this MWC. Instead, it launched the Xperia 1, which has a vibrant screen, but little else to be particularly excited about.
It's not that it's a bad phone, it's just that it's entirely forgettable and that's a problem when Sony's rivals are experimenting with folding phones and 5G.
The Xperia 1 has a 6.5-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, three rear cameras and 6GB of RAM. Pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.