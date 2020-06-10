All of Sony's latest true wireless earbuds are on sale

Deal Savings Price





Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

With all the competition in the true wireless earbuds market, we're seeing Sony be more aggressive about discounting not only on last year's WF-1000XM3 but its latest true wireless models -- the new WF-SP800N, which is water-resistant and features noise canceling and the entry-level WF-XB700 Extra Bass. We've collected the top deals below.

Sarah Tew/CNET The WF-1000XM3 earbuds list for $230. At $178, they're the best sounding wireless earbuds in this price range and also feature active noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise. The only drawback is the WF-1000XM3 earbuds aren't rated as sweat-proof or waterproof headphones. That said, I've used them for light workouts with a bit of a sweat at the gym without a problem. They use Bluetooth 5.0 with support for AAC, but not aptX. Note that there is a good chance that Sony will release the next-generation WF-1000XM4 later this year. Water-resistant: No (lacks IPX certification). Read our Sony WF-1000XM3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET It took a while, but now we finally have a new true wireless noise-canceling sports model from Sony: the WF-SP800N. Funnily enough, I wrote at the end of my mostly positive review that I'd like to see them more in the $160-$175 range. They're now $168 for a limited time. This isn't quite the WF-1000XM3 with a water-resistant body. It's missing Sony's QN1e processor, but there's still a lot to like about it, including very good sound, solid noise canceling and good call quality. It's definitely a significant upgrade over the WF-SP700N, which came out in 2018, and its "arcs" (sports fins) lock the buds in your ears. Just make sure you get a tight seal from one of the included ear tips or else both the sound and noise canceling will be lackluster. Water-resistant: Yes (IP55 splash-proof). Read our Sony WF-SP800N review.

Sony The WF-XB700 is in the company's Extra Bass line and lists for $130. I've tried them and really liked their fit. Their sound quality doesn't measure up to that of the WF-1000XM3 or WF-SP800N (it lacks some clarity), but if you like bass, they're decent sounding earbuds. I thought they were a little expensive at $130. At $30 off or $100, they're a more enticing option. Water-resistant: Yes (IPX4 splash-proof). Read our Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass first take.

