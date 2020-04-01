We've long waited for the successor to Sony's noise-canceling WH-1000XM3, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award in 2019. Credible photos of headphones that appeared to be the Sony WH-1000XM4 appeared on Twitter in early March -- but it looks like they're no-shows for now. But while we're waiting, the company today announced that it's bringing out two new wireless headphones.
The WF-XB700 is a true wireless headphone in the company's Extra Bass line. It costs $130, which converts to roughly £105 or AU$215. Meanwhile the WH-CH710N, a new noise-canceling over-ear headphone, will cost $200. Both are set to be be available for preorder in April with no word yet on UK or Australian pricing.
I'll be able to judge how they sound and fit once I've had a chance to try them for myself. In the meantime, here are the headphones' key specs, according to Sony.
WF-XB700 Extra Bass
- True wireless earbuds with Sony's Extra bass technology
- Tri-hold structure creates a comfortable ergonomic fit
- Up to 9 hours of battery life (charging case delivers an additional 9 hours)
- 10-minute quick charge provides 60 minutes of music playback
- USB-C charging
- IPX4 water-resistance rating (splash and resistant)
- Audio codecs supported: AAC, SBC
- Low-latency audio (for video watching)
- Available in April 2020 for preorder in black and blue
WH-CH710N
- 30mm drivers
- Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelation (AINC) constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise canceling mode for users' surroundings
- Dual microphones (feeding forwards and backwards) help catch more ambient sounds
- Up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge
- 10-minute quick charge provides 60 minutes of music playback
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C charging
- 30mm drivers
- Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa (one-touch button access)
- Available in April 2020 for preorder in black
