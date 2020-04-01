Sony

We've long waited for the successor to Sony's noise-canceling WH-1000XM3, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award in 2019. Credible photos of headphones that appeared to be the Sony WH-1000XM4 appeared on Twitter in early March -- but it looks like they're no-shows for now. But while we're waiting, the company today announced that it's bringing out two new wireless headphones.

The WF-XB700 is a true wireless headphone in the company's Extra Bass line. It costs $130, which converts to roughly £105 or AU$215. Meanwhile the WH-CH710N, a new noise-canceling over-ear headphone, will cost $200. Both are set to be be available for preorder in April with no word yet on UK or Australian pricing.

I'll be able to judge how they sound and fit once I've had a chance to try them for myself. In the meantime, here are the headphones' key specs, according to Sony.

WF-XB700 Extra Bass

True wireless earbuds with Sony's Extra bass technology

Tri-hold structure creates a comfortable ergonomic fit

Up to 9 hours of battery life (charging case delivers an additional 9 hours)

10-minute quick charge provides 60 minutes of music playback

USB-C charging

IPX4 water-resistance rating (splash and resistant)

Audio codecs supported: AAC, SBC

Low-latency audio (for video watching)

Available in April 2020 for preorder in black and blue

Sony

WH-CH710N

30mm drivers

Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelation (AINC) constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise canceling mode for users' surroundings

Dual microphones (feeding forwards and backwards) help catch more ambient sounds

Up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge

10-minute quick charge provides 60 minutes of music playback

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C charging

Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa (one-touch button access)

Available in April 2020 for preorder in black