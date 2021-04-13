Siri spilled the beans on Apple's April 20 event

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Event

Some people just can't keep a secret.

Siri spilled the beans on Apple's next event will be even before the tech giant sent out official invitations on Tuesday. When asked early in the morning about Apple's next event, Siri replies: "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."

The message from Siri linked to Apple's website, which made no mention of an event. Siri later only said information about Apple events was on its website. Then, Apple sent out invitations to the press anyway, for April 20 as Siri had said.

Apple typically sends out event invites a week in advance, so the timing isn't surprising. Still, Siri's likely in the dog house on this one.

Rumors had been swirling about when Apple will hold its next product event for months before it was finally confirmed. Apple's expected to introduce new iPads with upgraded screens and possibly the company's long-rumored AirTags trackers. Some rumors have also pointed to Apple working on AirPods 3. And Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company's upcoming iOS 14.5 software update, which includes new privacy features, emoji and a function that helps people unlock phones with their masks on, is due to arrive in the coming weeks.

See also: Apple's new iPad Pro in 2021: What to expect

Screenshot by CNET

The message from Siri, which was spotted earlier by MacRumors, initially said the event will be held at Apple's campus in Cupertino, California. However, the event is a virtual-only affair, so even Siri seems to get the rumors wrong sometimes. The tech giant has been holding online-only events amid the coronavirus pandemic, which spurred waves of lockdowns around the world.

Earlier this month, Apple sent out invites to its annual developer-focused WWDC. This year's all-virtual event will take place June 7-11. Apple often shows off what's next for its iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and other software platforms at WWDC.

iOS 15 rumors: Release date, buzzy new features, device compatibility and more