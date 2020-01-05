ShiftCam case adds even more lenses to iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

Eli Blumenthal/CNET

CES 2020

The iPhone 11's two rear cameras and 11 Pro's three sensors provide plenty of new ways to take photos and videos from your phone. In case you needed more angles, however, a new case hopes to fill that void.

Created in 2017, ShiftCam has been releasing multi-lens cases for iPhones since the iPhone 7. At CES 2020, however, the company is showing off new cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Available now from Amazon or ShiftCam's website, the new case retails for $80 (£60, AU$115) for a 5-in-1 multi-lens case for the Pro and Pro Max. The case amplifies some of the existing cameras on the Pro, such as making the 2x telephoto a 4x telephoto and boosting the ultra-wide shooter with a circular polarizer lens. Also included are a 20x macro, 10x macro and 180-degree fisheye.

Eli Blumenthal/CNET

No special app is needed as the case's lens sits atop the traditional iPhone sensors allowing you to shoot photos and videos just as you would with the iPhone's main camera app. Simply shift over the lens you'd like to use, switch to the corresponding mode and shoot.

A 3-in-1 option is available for the iPhone 11 and retails for $65, amplifying the main and ultra-wide lenses with an additional circular polarizer lens, 10x macro and 180-degree fisheye. Both are available in either a matte black or a clear, matte transparent color.

Those looking for even more expansion will be able to add one of six additional "Pro" lenses such as a 230-degree full-frame fisheye for $85 and a 12mm ultra-wide-angle aspherical lens for $130.

Eli Blumenthal/CNET

Beyond the lens system, the company is planning on a grip battery case for $80 that will be available in March. This case will allow you to add stabilization when recording in portrait or landscape as well as replenish your phone through fast wireless charging.