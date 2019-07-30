Samsung teases new Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Tab ahead of Unpacked event

Samsung

Samsung already planned for a big Galaxy Note 10 event on Aug. 7, but it appears the tech company has more announcements coming. A new teaser video shows it will also unveil its new Galaxy tablet and watch on July 31 and Aug. 5.

Samsung's teaser video went up on YouTube on Tuesday. The short clip has various indeterminate shots of two devices. The teaser ends with the two dates of July 31 for the tablet and then Aug. 5 for the Galaxy Watch. Samsung says the unveiling will happen on its Galaxy website.

Last week, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 showed up on the Federal Communications Commission website prior to its announcement. The new watch is rumored to have a rotating touch bezel around the watch face.

The Galaxy Note 10's Unpacked event will take place on Aug. 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.