Samsung confirms next Unpacked event will be Aug. 7 in New York

Samsung

It's official. Samsung said Monday it'll hold its next big product launch on Aug. 7 in New York, confirming CNET's scoop from last month about the launch plans.

Samsung will show off what's likely to be the Galaxy Note 10 at 4 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event venue is the same place the South Korean technology giant launched the Note 9 last year.

The invitation sent to reporters featured a black stylus and what appears to be a camera lens on a white background.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung's Galaxy Note is coming (all while we keep waiting...

Samsung's Galaxy Note was one of the first major smartphones to feature a stylus, called the S Pen. A recent rumor about Note 10 said the S Pen could have a camera of its own, while another rumor said the Note 10 could have four rear cameras. The Note 10 may even feature a swivel selfie camera like the Galaxy A80.

The Note line doesn't sell as well as Samsung's Galaxy S devices, but the big-screen phablet has a fervent fan base. It also has long been the home for Samsung's ultra premium phone technology, at least until the debut of the Galaxy Fold. Introduced in 2011, the first Note kicked off the trend toward bigger displays on phones, a trend that's become the norm across the mobile industry. The size of the first Note's screen -- 5.3 inches -- now seems almost small compared to today's giants, such as the Note 9's 6.4-inch display and the iPhone XS Max's 6.5 inch-screen.

The Note 10 launch comes as Samsung and its rivals face a slower smartphone market. Prices for the latest devices are increasing, but features aren't changing dramatically from generation to generation. That means we're holding onto our phones longer than before. The hope is 5G and new designs like foldable phones could revitalize the smartphone industry.

Samsung's answer to the mobile malaise has been the Galaxy Fold, a phone that expands into a tablet. The $1,980 device, the first major smartphone to incorporate a foldable display, has faced hiccups since its announcement. Samsung initially planned to launch the phone April 26, but it delayed the Fold when the screens on some reviewers' test phones broke. It hasn't set a new sales date or explained what went wrong with some of the displays.