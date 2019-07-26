CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 pictures leak

The FCC has revealed images of what looks to be the upcoming smartwatch.

samsung-galaxy-watch-active-5

The first version of the Active smartwatch.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Images of what looks to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 have leaked online, revealed in documents from the Federal Communications Commission. The leaked pics show the watch's front and back.

The first Galaxy Watch Active was launched in May this year, priced at just under $200. With the tech giant set to launch the Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7 during a Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in New York, the next Active watch could be unveiled at the same time. 

samsung galaxy watch active 2

Leaked pictures from the FCC.

Samsung is rumored to bring back the rotating touch bezel around the watch face, as reported earlier by Droid Life, and run Tizen OS. The ruggedized watch will have 4GB of storage, GPS, water resistance and Gorilla Glass, according to the report.

Samsung on CNET

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Watch Active is a lighter, cheaper take on the...
6:56
Mentioned Above
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (black)
$195
See it
$199 Dell
See It
$199 Walmart
See It
$199 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Next Article: T-Mobile-Sprint deal finally wins Justice Department approval