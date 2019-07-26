Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 pictures leak

Angela Lang/CNET

Images of what looks to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 have leaked online, revealed in documents from the Federal Communications Commission. The leaked pics show the watch's front and back.

The first Galaxy Watch Active was launched in May this year, priced at just under $200. With the tech giant set to launch the Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7 during a Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in New York, the next Active watch could be unveiled at the same time.

Samsung is rumored to bring back the rotating touch bezel around the watch face, as reported earlier by Droid Life, and run Tizen OS. The ruggedized watch will have 4GB of storage, GPS, water resistance and Gorilla Glass, according to the report.

