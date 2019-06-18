Samsung eyes Galaxy Note 10 launch on Aug. 7 in New York

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung will show off its Galaxy Note 10 during a flashy Unpacked event on Aug. 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to people familiar with the company's plans. The venue is the same place the South Korean technology giant launched the Note 9 last year.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung hits the brakes on Galaxy Fold release

Since the launch isn't for two months, the company could change its plans. Samsung declined to comment.

The Note line doesn't sell as well as Samsung's Galaxy S devices, but the big screen phablet has a fervent fan base. Introduced in 2011, the first Note kicked off the trend toward bigger displays on phones, a trend that become the norm across the mobile industry. The size of the first Note's screen -- 5.3 inches -- now seems almost small compared to giants, such as the Note 9's 6.4-inch display and the iPhone XS Max's 6.5 inch-screen.

The Note 10 launch comes as Samsung and its rivals face a slower smartphone market. Prices for the latest devices are increasing, but features aren't changing dramatically from generation to generation. That means we're holding onto our phones longer than before. The hope is 5G and new designs like foldable phones could revitalize the smartphone industry.

Samsung's answer to the mobile malaise has been the Galaxy Fold, a phone that expands into a tablet. The $1,980 device, the first major smartphone to incorporate a foldable display, has faced hiccups since its announcement. Samsung initially planned to launch the phone April 26, but it delayed the Fold when the screens on some reviewers' test phones broke. It hasn't set a new sales date or explained what went wrong with some of the displays.