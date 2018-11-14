Poweradd

Cheeps! If you live in the metro-Detroit area and want to learn the secrets of the Cheapskate trade, come join me this Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Hazel Park Library. I'll be sharing some of my favorite money-saving tips, giving away swag and raffling off some pretty darn good prizes. Tell a friend!

Meanwhile, be sure to check out Day 8 of CNET's 10 Days of Deals. It's a Mighty good item. (Click through and you'll see what I did there.) And don't forget to tune in Friday for CNET's live Best Holiday Gifts show, featuring yours truly!

Today, let's keep it simple -- and cheap. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Ombar (via Amazon) has the Poweradd 5-port desktop USB charging station for $5.99 with promo code CPM7Y9H3. Regular price: $12.99.

Note that although shipping is free, it's not Prime shipping, and therefore may take longer than two days.

This is the kind of thing everyone needs. One for your desk, one for your kitchen counter -- one anywhere you routinely plug in your various devices (phone, tablet, wire-free earbuds).

I don't know how much inventory this seller has available, nor how long the code will stay active. If you see a different seller listed and/or the code doesn't work, well -- the deal is probably done.

Here's hoping you can snag one, because similar USB stations sell for as much as $20. The Poweradd's five ports can each output up to 2.4 amps -- enough juice for tablets and modern phones -- and will intelligently determine what's plugged in and charge accordingly.

You also get a 24-month warranty. Beyond that, it's hard to say because this is a relatively new listing with only one user review.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Game time! I can think of few game series I've enjoyed more than BioShock, and even though the first one dates all the way back to 2007, they all hold up extremely well.

For a limited time, all three can be yours for a steal: Green Man Gaming has BioShock: The Collection for $12.27. If purchased separately, the games would cost you $70.

I don't want to spoil anything, but I will say these action-RPGs deliver some of the best immersive storytelling of any games ever. The first two in particular are sweet, sad tales of rescue and redemption.

If you've never played them, I simply cannot recommend them highly enough -- especially at this price.

Bonus deal No. 2: If there's an Instant Pot (or similar pressure-cooker) in your present or future, why not grab a cookbook to go with it? Especially when it's free? For a limited time, the Instant Pot Cookbook: The Ultimate Guide Plus 101 Delicious Recipes is free for Kindle.

