Prime Day Samsung deals unveiled: Galaxy S20, Galaxy Buds Plus, Galaxy Watch 3 and more get big discounts

Amazon's big sale will bring some price cuts to Samsung's Galaxy line including the S20 Ultra, Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7. And the price cuts are available at other retailers, too.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon's Prime Day is on. The two-day sales event with thousands of deals is underway, and one of the top brands you'll find on sale is Samsung. The Korean giant is offering some big discounts on the full range of its product line, from flagship devices including the Galaxy S20 5G phone and Note 20 to baseline models like the Galaxy A line. Beyond phones, you'll also find the Galaxy Buds Plus headphones, smartwatches such as the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active, the company's Android tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus -- and plenty of giant TVs as well. Best of all, most of these discounts are available at both Amazon and other authorized Samsung retailers, too. 

Here's a rundown of the best Samsung deals you can find during Prime Day. 

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1050

You save $350
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Galaxy 20 Ultra is Samsung is the top tier of its phones. It rocks a 108-megapixel camera with the capability of 100x zoom. There's also the 120Hz 6.9-inch, improved battery life, 128GB storage, more processing power and 5G to make this a beast of a phone. The S20 Ultra's regular price is $1400, but during Prime Day, the price drops by $350 to $1,050.  Read CNET's review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra..

$1,050 at Amazon

Galaxy S20 Plus/S20: $900/$750

You save $300/$250
Juan Garzon / CNET

Those who think the S20 Ultra is a bit overkill for them should look at the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20. Both have a 64-megapixel rear camera along with a wide and ultrawide camera, 128GB storage, 12GB of RAM, a speedy processor and capable of 5G internet. The difference between the two is minimal with the S20 Plus having a slightly bigger screen and bigger battery. The S20 Ultra's regular price is $1,200 and drops down to $900 while the S20 goes from $1,000 standard price to $750 during Prime Day.  Check out CNET's review of the S20..

$900 at Amazon
$750 at Amazon

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra/20: $1050/$750

You save $250
Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 released this past August, and it's already getting a big discount during Prime Day. The Note series comes with many of the same features of the Galaxy S20, but with a beautiful 6.7-inch screen, Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and the S-pen stylus. The Note 20 Ultra has a bigger price tag and come with a slightly bigger 6.9-inch screen, a 108-megapixel camera, a little more battery life and additional video recording options.  Read CNET's review of the Note 20 Ultra..

$750 at Amazon
$1,050 at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 3: $370

You save $30
Juan Garzon / CNET

The Galaxy Watch 3 stepped up its healthy living features when it came out in August. It now has advanced sleep tracking, a blood oxygen level reader and improved fitness tools. It comes in both a 41mm and 45mm size as well as with LTE data option or the standard Bluetooth version. All variants of the Watch 3 will have the same $30 off during Prime Day.  Read CNET's review of the Galaxy Watch 3..

$370 at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Active: $130

You save $70
Juan Garzon / CNET

For those who want to dip their toes into the smart wearables market, the Galaxy Watch Active is a great place to start. It doesn't have all the bells-and-whistles of the Galaxy Watch 3, but it has many of the same fitness tracking options making it a step up over other fitness devices. The Galaxy Watch Active's regular price is $200 and will be on sale for $130 during the Prime Day event.  Read CNET's review of the Galaxy Watch Active..

$130 at Amazon

Galaxy Buds Plus: $120

You Save $30
Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung's answer to the Apple's Airpods will see a price drop during Prime Day. The Galaxy Buds Plus have improved sound and battery life over the non-plus version, and it even comes with an iOS app to use the earbuds on Apple devices. The Galaxy Buds Plus are $120 during the sale, a drop from the standard $150 price tag.  Read CNET's review of the Galaxy Buds Plus..

$130 at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S7/S7 Plus: $500/$700

You save $150
Juan Garzon / CNET

Android tablets are still alive at Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S7 is the latest tablet that comes with an 11-inch screen, an S Pen and Dex option to turn the tablet into a laptop. Spend a little more on the Tab S7 Plus to upgrade to the bigger12.4-inch screen. The Tab S7's $150 discount drops the tablet from $650 to $500 while the Tab S7 Plus comes down to $700 from its $850 regular price.  Read our impressions of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. .

$500 at Amazon
$700 at Amazon
