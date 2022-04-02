Amazon Prime Day 2022: When It May Start, Predicted Deals and More

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's annual shopping event, used to happen every year in mid-July. But like nearly everything else in our lives -- from school to eating out to the Olympics -- the pandemic scrambled the normal order of things. With unprecedented warehouse closures, product shortages and everything else that marked the start of Covid in 2020, Amazon pushed Prime Day all the way to October, where it almost blended into the Black Friday season. In 2021, the company went the other way, moving it to June -- its earliest slot to date.

This time around, we anticipate that Amazon will return to its roots and bring Prime Day back to July -- though that's strictly an educated guess. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet and when asked, Amazon said it has "made any announcements about Prime Day 2022."

CNET

When is Prime Day 2022 going to take place?

As it stands right now, there have been no credible rumors that indicate a date of when Prime Day 2022 will be happening. Here are the dates from previous years:

Prime Day 2015: July 15

Prime Day 2016: July 12

Prime Day 2017: July 11-12 (first to last longer than one day)

Prime Day 2018: July 16-17

Prime Day 2019: July 15-16

Prime Day 2020: October 13-14 (delayed by Covid pandemic)

Prime Day 2021: June 21-22 (the earliest to date)

Generally, Amazon goes for Monday/Tuesday or Tuesday/Wednesday combos.

If Amazon returns to mid-July, as we expect, we'd anticipate it to be either the week of July 11 or July 18, based on the traditional dates shown above.

However, if Amazon keeps things in June as it did last year, we could possibly see Prime Day taking place the week of June 20.

What Prime Day deals can you expect this year?

As previously mentioned, Prime Day for 2022 is not even official yet, so there's no way to know what will actually be on sale during the event if it takes place. That said, we can use our knowledge from previous years. For instance, the rule of thumb is that Amazon's first-party devices -- everything from Echo speakers to Kindle readers to Ring security cameras -- are at their lowest prices during Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday. As such, here are our guesses as to the prices we might see.

: This is the newest model of the Echo Dot and it normally sells for $50. We've seen it drop down to $29 before, but it's time for Amazon to make this the star of Prime Day instead of the previous-gen model for a few bucks less than this.



: This is the newest model of the Echo Dot and it normally sells for $50. We've seen it drop down to $29 before, but it's time for Amazon to make this the star of Prime Day instead of the previous-gen model for a few bucks less than this. : Usually it sells for $85, previous all-time low for this was $45 during Black Friday and a recent sale. We expect Prime Day could bring a new low price for it.



: Usually it sells for $85, previous all-time low for this was $45 during Black Friday and a recent sale. We expect Prime Day could bring a new low price for it. : This 4K streaming stick regularly retails for $50 and has dropped down to $25 during Black Friday last year. Since then, it's only hit $30 as a low, so it would be great to see Amazon really get aggressive to push this as the best streaming stick option for buyers during Prime Day.



: This 4K streaming stick regularly retails for $50 and has dropped down to $25 during Black Friday last year. Since then, it's only hit $30 as a low, so it would be great to see Amazon really get aggressive to push this as the best streaming stick option for buyers during Prime Day. : Amazon's newest fitness tracker regularly sells for $80 and has dropped down to $50 just once. Since Black Friday it's only been on sale two other times, with prices at $60 and $65 respectively. With how aggressive we see other fitness tracking companies offering discounts for hardware, it wouldn't surprise us to see Amazon slash the price of the hardware to attract more users.



: Amazon's newest fitness tracker regularly sells for $80 and has dropped down to $50 just once. Since Black Friday it's only been on sale two other times, with prices at $60 and $65 respectively. With how aggressive we see other fitness tracking companies offering discounts for hardware, it wouldn't surprise us to see Amazon slash the price of the hardware to attract more users. : Normally priced at $7.99 per month, Amazon frequently runs promotions that extend the 1 month free trial to 3 months, but during larger shopping events you can usually get that fourth month free as well.



Of course, with inflation currently at the highest levels in a generation, maybe this year won't be seeing these sort of record price drops. Again, nothing is official until it's announced.

While Amazon's hardware is often the big focus of the event, there are sure to be a bunch of other great deals from popular brands like Roku, Sony, Bose, Samsung, LG and more. There will be price cuts on everything from big screen 4K TVs to charging cables for your phone, clothing, home accessories and just about anything else you can think of.

Why did Prime Day originally start?

Amazon has been hosting this annual sale since 2015. Originally, it was a 24-hour sales event to celebrate Amazon's 20th birthday. The "Prime" in the name is, of course, Amazon's annual service that offers free delivery on many products in as little as one to two days, and has now expanded to encompass a Netflix-style video service and a laundry list of other value-added services.

Prime Day soon became a version of "Black Friday in July" for Amazon, allowing the retailer to have a branded 48-hour shopping extravaganza that occurs during an otherwise sleepy retail season. Unlike Black Friday, however, the Prime Day branding lets Amazon differentiate the summer sale from competitors and upsell Prime memberships and Amazon-branded hardware like Echo speakers and Fire tablets, which further lock customers into the Amazon ecosystem. The fact that the sale also allows Amazon and its partners to clear out inventory and warehouse space ahead of the holiday shopping season doesn't hurt, either.

How does Prime Day work?

The idea behind Prime Day is a simple one -- subscribers to Amazon's Prime service can get exclusive discounts on thousands of products and services across the site during this limited period of time. The products, while still available to non-Prime members, will have Prime Savings available during this time period that drops many of the products down to new all-time lows.

When you're logged into your Prime account and looking at a product landing page, you'll see the discounted price if it's on sale. You don't need any special coupon codes nor is there a need to use a specific payment method in order to get the discounts.

How long does Prime Day last?

Prime Day started as a one-day (24-hour) event that brought a bunch of big discounts to popular products across Amazon. After the first year, Amazon added an extra 6 hours to the event (making it 30 hours), but made the discounts during that time exclusive to voice shoppers who used Alexa to order the products. It then increased to a 36 hour event and for the past few years Amazon has turned it into a full two days (48 hours) of shopping fun for Prime Day.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Day deals?

Short answer: Yes. You will need to be a member of Amazon's Prime service to take advantage of all the deals the online retailer will have during Prime Day. Luckily, though, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you aren't a subscriber so you can save big. You'll want to make sure you sign up ahead of the event but not too far in advance so that the 30 days doesn't run out before the discounts kick in.

Amazon recently raised prices on Prime membership. It's now $15 per month or $139 per year.

Will other retailers participate in Prime Day?

In the past we've seen eBay, Best Buy, Walmart and others join in on the Prime Day fun. While the companies don't call the deals "Prime Day deals", most of the prices are direct matches of what Amazon is selling the items for, and some of the other sites don't require any membership to save during these times.

Where can you find deals right now?



The CNET deals team covers all of the best price drops, discounts and deals daily from all the top retailers. Whether its a one-day sale at Woot, a weeklong offer at Best Buy or a coupon code for a product at Amazon, if it's a great deal we are covering it. Be sure to check out all of the great deals each day at cnet.com/deals.