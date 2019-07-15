Prime Day brings out wave of activism against Amazon

Kerem Yucel / AFP/Getty Images

While Amazon is working to push its big Prime Day summer sale this week, activists and unions are using the day to highlight their many concerns about the world's biggest online store.

Much of the activist attention in the US will be directed at Shakopee, Minnesota, where Amazon warehouse workers there plan to protest Monday, in the middle of the Prime Day sale. They want to raise public awareness of what they describe as poor working conditions and a lack of career advancement for the warehouse's many East African employees.

Those workers will be joined by tech workers from Amazon Employees For Climate Justice, a group pushing Amazon to address climate issues, who will be flying in from Seattle to walk the picket line.

Other activities will be taking place in New York and Europe.

The protests highlight how big tech companies like Amazon are facing considerably more pressure from public groups and their own employees over their business practices, worker treatment and partnerships. Google, for instance, has faced repeated employee protests for its handling of alleged sexual assault and misconduct, as well as Google's Dragonfly, a project to build a censored search engine for China.

Amazon had similarly weathered a bevy of protesters during its May shareholder meeting in Seattle, where concerns were raised about Amazon's work on the climate as well as its facial recognition technology. The company has repeatedly defended itself against claims of worker mistreatment, saying it provides safe working conditions for its warehouse employees and offers a comprehensive package of benefits.

A coalition of New York activist groups and immigrant families on Monday plan to deliver a petition to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' new Manhattan home, calling for an end to Amazon's work with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Amazon has marketed its services to ICE, but has offered little public information about its work with the federal agency.

The New York coalition includes Make the Road New York and ALIGN NY, two groups involved in protesting Amazon's failed HQ2 corporate office project in Queens.

In Europe, UNI Global Union, which has staged several Amazon protests during major shopping holidays like Black Friday, said its helped coordinate protests in Germany, the UK, Spain and Poland during Prime Day.

Supporters for the Shakopee protest include elected officials and airline pilots work fly for Amazon, but aren't direct employees of the company, according to the Awood Center, a worker advocacy organization in Minnesota. Awood has helped organize several protests over the past year at Amazon's Minnesota warehouses.

Additionally, Muslim Advocates, a civil rights group, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, a regular critic of Amazon, expressed their support, too.

Amazon employees in the US aren't unionized, resulting in many of these organizations calling for more union representation and worker protections for Amazon employees.

"Amazon workers are sending a powerful message to Jeff Bezos this Prime Day: It's time to stop putting profits ahead of people," UFCW President Marc Perrone said in a statement Monday. "With the recent move to one-day Prime shipping, Amazon workers are being forced to meet impossible demands at increasingly unsafe speeds."

An Amazon spokesperson said last week that it already offers what is being asked for in Shakopee, mentioning its pay and benefits package, which includes paid education, parental leave and promotional opportunities. Also, last week Amazon said it would spend over $700 million to help retrain 100,000 of its US workers for more technical and higher demand jobs.

"We encourage anyone to compare our pay, benefits, and workplace to other retailers and major employers in the Shakopee community and across the country – and we invite anyone to see for themselves by taking a tour of the facility," the company spokesperson said last week.