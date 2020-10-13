Price warning: iPhone 12 on T-Mobile costs more than at AT&T and Verizon

screenshot/Apple

Apple Event

If you try purchasing the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini, unveiled during Apple's event on Tuesday, via the company's site, you may be surprised to find you'll be paying slightly different prices depending on your carrier.

The iPhone 12 is listed at $799 for AT&T and Verizon customers, and $829 for T-Mobile and Sprint customers. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Mini is priced at $699 for or AT&T and Verizon customers, and $729 through T-Mobile and Sprint.

On its site, Apple also touts "Special Carrier Offers" for customers who trade in their old phones with AT&T and Verizon.

Apple, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone 12 is available for preorder starting Oct. 16 (arriving Oct. 23), while the Mini will be available to preorder Nov. 6 (it starts shipping Nov. 13). Apple also unveiled the iPhone 12 Pro, with preorders also starting Oct. 16, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is available for preorder starting Nov. 6.