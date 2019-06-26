Pre-Prime Day sale: 2nd-gen AirPods with wireless charging case are $180 at Amazon (save 10%)

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're still a few weeks away from Prime Day -- which officially starts on July 15 this year -- but Amazon is already dropping prices all over the place. Right now, the company has its best-ever deal on Apple's second-gen AirPods with the wireless charging case. It's usually priced at $199 (£199, AU$319) but is currently going for $180.

CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The big deal: The second-gen AirPods with the wireless charging case now cost $180.

For context: The base model second-gen AirPods, which come with the regular Lightning-connector charging case, remain priced at $160.

And: Amazon has a $10 discount on the standalone wireless charging case. Usually, priced at $80, it now costs $70.

The second-gen AirPods feature a few minor but worthwhile improvements over the original, including always-on voice recognition and the long-awaited wireless charging case. Like the previous model, they're a top-notch headset for making calls, indoors and out. Apple's new H1 chip also allows for super-fast connections with all of your Apple devices, rock-solid wireless connectivity, and an hour more talk time.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 15 -- but we've already spotted lots of deals. In recent weeks, we've seen discounts on a range of Amazon's own devices including Kindles and e-readers, media streamers, Ring doorbells, security cameras and Echo smart speakers. This year's Prime Day sale will run for 48 hours, the longest Prime Day sale ever, up from 36 hours in 2018.

This story was originally posted earlier, but the deal is still available.