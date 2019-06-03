Pokemon Go won't connect to your Apple Watch after July 1

If you use your Apple Watch to play Pokemon Go, you're going to need a new routine.
Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, said in a help page that it will be ending support for Apple Watch after July 1. The company said it wants to focus on Adventure Sync, which lets players use their phones to track steps and hatch eggs, even when the Pokemon Go app isn't open. Adventure Sync eliminates the need to switch gameplay between two devices, according to Niantic.
"You'll be able to stay active and earn Buddy Candy or hatch Eggs without significantly impacting your device's battery life," Niantic said in a blog post.
It's possible we could learn more about the future of the Apple Watch and other iOS devices at the WWDC developer's conference which starts Monday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
