The Apple Watch Series 4 -- down to the tiniest detail

Curves, seamless lines, metal, silicone, glass and ceramic materials. The Apple Watch Series 4 is an aesthetic device that serves a utilitarian purpose. Take a closer look at the detailed photos to see for yourself.
The digital crown button can be pressed down to take you to the home screen, talk to Siri, return to the last app, or be turned to scroll through apps. The red accent ring is also visible here. The metal center is where the new EKG feature will complete a circuit for heart-rate readings, which comes in handy for fitness tracking.
The addition of the electrocardiogram (EKG or ECG) is a completely new feature that promises more accurate heart-rate readings. Note the completely redesigned look of the optical heart-rate reader on the back.