The Apple Watch Series 4 -- down to the tiniest detail

Apple Watch Series 4

Curves, seamless lines, metal, silicone, glass and ceramic materials. The Apple Watch Series 4 is an aesthetic device that serves a utilitarian purpose. Take a closer look at the detailed photos to see for yourself.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
1
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Speakers and mic openings

The tiny slits on the left side of the watch house the speakers.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
2
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Side/power/friends button

The side/power/friends button, depending on who you ask, can be seen here. It is located below the digital crown on the right side if worn on the left wrist. Also, note the microphone hole.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
3
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Seemless edge

The larger face of the watch meets the curved metal edge in seamless fashion.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
4
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Digital crown button

The digital crown button can be pressed down to take you to the home screen, talk to Siri, return to the last app, or be turned to scroll through apps. The red accent ring is also visible here. The metal center is where the new EKG feature will complete a circuit for heart-rate readings, which comes in handy for fitness tracking.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
5
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Watch band

The silicone sports band. The bands have the same fit as previous models.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
6
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Clasp pin

The silicone sports band's tiny metal pin.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
7
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Circular grooves

The circular grooves in the gold colored pin are visible here. 

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
8
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Band connection

The Apple Watch band attaches to the body by sliding into the grooves on either end. You can still use older bands.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
9
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Lug

Sliding the band on and off is remarkably easy, but for folks with larger fingers, the tiny release button can be tough to press.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
10
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Electrocardiogram

The addition of the electrocardiogram (EKG or ECG) is a completely new feature that promises more accurate heart-rate readings. Note the completely redesigned look of the optical heart-rate reader on the back.

What does the Apple Watch Series 4's EKG actually do?

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
11
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Apple logo

Apple's iconic logo is etched into the ceramic back, at the edge of the EKG sensor.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
12
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple

Right side

If you want to know more about the Apple Watch Series 4, please visit CNET Senior Editor Scott Stein's review.

Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
13
of 13
Read Full Review
$399.00 at Apple
Now Reading

The Apple Watch Series 4 -- down to the tiniest detail

Up Next

Apple Watch Series 4: Both sizes, compared

