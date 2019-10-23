CNET también está disponible en español.

Pixel 4 has a pretty sweet camera. These 24 photos are proof

Here are some examples of the kind of photos the Pixel 4's impressive camera can capture, from Night Sight to Portrait Mode.

Using the Pixel 4 for portrait shots.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL ship out on Oct. 24, and while we're not huge fans of the phones' high prices (they start at $800 and $900, respectively), we still think their cameras are exceptional. Besides adding a second telephoto lens, Google improved the phone's portrait mode, digital zooming and low light mode that can take clear photographs of the night sky. (Read CNET's exclusive look at the new Pixel 4 camera features.) The phone also features Android 10, motion sensing and accident detection.

Read more: Here's how the Pixel 4's face unlock compared to the iPhone 11's Face ID when we tested both in four typical scenarios.

As the successor to the Pixel 3, the Pixel 4 had big shoes to fill when it comes to its camera. Back in 2018, the Pixel 3 captured beautiful photos using just a single rear camera during a time when its competitors employed two or more. These days, however, competition is fierce, with both the iPhone 11Note 10 and OnePlus 7T having their own low-light modes that work impressively well.

With a Pixel 4 in tow, we took the phone out for a spin and captured a few photos with its new dual cameras. Take a look below and let us know what you think about the phone in the reader comments. You can also check out more photos taken by the Pixel 4 in this gallery. For more information, check out CNET's coverage of Google's Oct. 15 Pixel 4 launch event, where the company also unveiled the Pixel Buds 2 wireless earphonesPixelbook Go ChromebookNest Mini smart speaker and Nest Wifi smart router.

Portrait mode

00100trportrait-00100-burst20191017112903839-coverEnlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
portait-womanEnlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
jess-portraitEnlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET

Selfies

img-20191015-180706Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
lynn-frontEnlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET

Close-ups

img-20191019-131149Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191015-112932Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191018-130552Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
00100lrportrait-00100-burst20191015221342056-coverEnlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET

Range of lighting

img-20191015-113634Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191015-173404Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191015-174045Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET

Night Sight and Astrophotography

Pixel 4Enlarge Image
Juan Garzon/CNET
img-20191017-225500Enlarge Image
Juan Garzon/CNET
img-20191016-215653Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET

Zoom

img-20191017-141929Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191017-141938Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191017-143529Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191017-143514Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191019-115517Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191019-115530Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET

Outdoor

img-20191019-104645Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191019-131132Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
img-20191019-092035Enlarge Image
Lynn La/CNET
Originally published Oct. 22.

