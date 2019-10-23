Pixel 4 has a pretty sweet camera. These 24 photos are proof

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL ship out on Oct. 24, and while we're not huge fans of the phones' high prices (they start at $800 and $900, respectively), we still think their cameras are exceptional. Besides adding a second telephoto lens, Google improved the phone's portrait mode, digital zooming and low light mode that can take clear photographs of the night sky. (Read CNET's exclusive look at the new Pixel 4 camera features.) The phone also features Android 10, motion sensing and accident detection.

Read more: Here's how the Pixel 4's face unlock compared to the iPhone 11's Face ID when we tested both in four typical scenarios.

As the successor to the Pixel 3, the Pixel 4 had big shoes to fill when it comes to its camera. Back in 2018, the Pixel 3 captured beautiful photos using just a single rear camera during a time when its competitors employed two or more. These days, however, competition is fierce, with both the iPhone 11, Note 10 and OnePlus 7T having their own low-light modes that work impressively well.

With a Pixel 4 in tow, we took the phone out for a spin and captured a few photos with its new dual cameras. Take a look below and let us know what you think about the phone in the reader comments. You can also check out more photos taken by the Pixel 4 in this gallery. For more information, check out CNET's coverage of Google's Oct. 15 Pixel 4 launch event, where the company also unveiled the Pixel Buds 2 wireless earphones, Pixelbook Go Chromebook, Nest Mini smart speaker and Nest Wifi smart router.

Portrait mode

Selfies



Close-ups

Range of lighting



Night Sight and Astrophotography

Zoom

Outdoor

