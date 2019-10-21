Pictures from the Pixel 4's camera

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 203-google-pixel-4-and-google-pixel-4-xl
  • img-20191019-092035
  • img-20191019-104645
  • img-20191019-085238
  • pixel-4-night-sight
  • pixel-4-astrofotografia
  • img-20191017-142901
  • img-20191016-160934
  • img-20191016-160939
  • img-20191015-115421
  • img-20191015-115430
  • img-20191018-130311
  • img-20191018-130259
  • 00100trportrait-00100-burst20191015112620587-cover
  • 00100trportrait-00100-burst20191015114943391-cover
  • 00100trportrait-00100-burst20191017112903839-cover
  • 00100lrportrait-00100-burst20191015221342056-cover
  • img-20191015-173404
  • img-20191018-0802051
  • img-20191018-130539
  • img-20191018-130552
  • img-20191018-130555
  • img-20191017-141938
  • img-20191017-141929
  • img-20191017-143514
  • img-20191017-143529
  • img-20191019-115530
  • img-20191019-115517
  • img-20191016-215653
  • img-20191016-221406
  • img-20191017-231603
  • img-20191017-231838
  • img-20191018-130704
  • img-20191019-131149
  • img-20191019-130957
  • img-20191019-131218
  • img-20191019-131057
  • img-20191019-131132
  • img-20191019-131229
  • img-20191019-131145
  • img-20191015-180706
  • 07-google-pixel-4xl-versus-google-pixel-4

Sporting an all-new telephoto lens, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL have one of the best camera setups of any phone. The Pixel 4 features an updated Night Sight mode that can capture stars, improved zoom and user controls for shadows and highlights.

For more information, read CNET's reviews of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 42

The Pixel 4 has a 12.2-megapixel standard camera and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. With ample, outdoor lighting it took vibrant shots of Inwood Hill Park.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 42

The phone's low-light mode, Night Sight, has been improved. With a steady hold and lots of patience, you can take photos of a night sky.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 42

Another example of the astrophotography possible with the Pixel 4.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 42

The camera's HDR Plus effect renders in real time and is viewable on the phone's screen. While it's great to see how the effect looks as you take a photo, you can't turn HDR Plus off. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 42

Two sliders on the phone's screen lets you control highlights and shadows so you can tweak how the phone applies HDR Plus. Here is one way you can take this photo...

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 42

And here is another way, with a heavy silhouette. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 42

Another example of tweaking the phone's high- and lowlights. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 42

That being said, the phone can handle multiple exposures and blown out lights very well. In this picture, it was able to capture some detail in both the background windows and the foreground.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
13
of 42

Portrait Mode has also been improved to look smoother around hair and fur. You can now use the mode at a further distance.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 42

More examples of portrait shots.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
15
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Alexandra Able/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
17
of 42

The phone also has great white balance. This bar's lighting is quite warm and yellow inside. But the Pixel 4 corrected this light fixture as a neat, white light.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 42

This restaurant also had heavy warm lighting, but from the whiteness of the tea cup you wouldn't have known.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
19
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 42

The camera's digital zoom is excellent, and I was able to take steady shots of objects that were super far away. Here is one picture zoomed all the way up to 8X...

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 42

And here is the framing completely zoomed out.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
24
of 42

Two more examples of the camera's zoom follows.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
25
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
26
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
27
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
28
of 42

The Pixel 4's Night Sight still takes impressive shots, brightening up dimly lit scenes clearly. Though you can tell in this picture, the bar was actually very dark in real life.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
29
of 42

Other pictures taken with Night Sight follows.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
30
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
31
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
32
of 42

Click through for a few more daytime photos taken with the Pixel 4.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
33
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
34
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
35
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
36
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
37
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
38
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
39
of 42

Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
40
of 42

Photos taken on the front-facing 8-megapixel camera weren't as crisp and sharp as the rear shooter and in dim lighting, faces were muddled around the edges. But with ample lighting, pictures were sharp and colors were true to life.   

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
41
of 42

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are available Oct. 24 and start at $800 and $900, respectively. For more information, read CNET's reviews of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.   

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
42
of 42
Now Reading

Pictures from the Pixel 4's camera

Up Next

Best dating apps of 2019

Latest Stories

The best Apple Watch deals: $20 off the brand-new Series 5

The best Apple Watch deals: $20 off the brand-new Series 5

by
Win* a 75-inch TCL 6-series 4K TV

Win* a 75-inch TCL 6-series 4K TV

by
The best iPad deals: Best Buy takes up to $200 off Pro models

The best iPad deals: Best Buy takes up to $200 off Pro models

by
Verizon gives customers a year of Disney Plus

Verizon gives customers a year of Disney Plus

by
How to stream NBA 2019 opening night tonight

How to stream NBA 2019 opening night tonight

by