CNET

Google announced a new mesh Wi-Fi system called Nest Wifi on Tuesday at its Pixel 4 event in New York. Like the Google Wifi mesh system that came before it, the Nest Wifi system consists of a router that plugs into your modem, as well as satellite devices that you spread around your home to relay and amplify the signal and eliminate dead zones in your local network.

As rumors had suggested weeks before the event, the Nest Wifi system also includes voice-activated access to the Google Assistant, with a speaker and mic array built into each of the system's range-extending access points. That lets you say "OK Google" to get the Assistant's attention -- from there, you can ask it to play music, answer questions, control your smart home devices, or any number of other use cases.

The Nest Wifi system is available for pre-order today with an arrival date of November 4. A two-pack with the Nest Wifi Router and one Nest Wifi Point costs $269, while a three-pack with two Nest Wifi Points costs $349.

This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.