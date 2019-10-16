CNET también está disponible en español.

Pixel 4 and every Made by Google 2019 announcement: Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, Google Stadia

Along with the Pixel 4 phone, we got a preview of the new Pixel Buds, Nest Mini, Nest Wifi and a new $649 Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go.

The new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones.

Google's annual Made by Google event fully confirmed the details that have been leaking out for weeks regarding the company's new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones and other hardware, including the buzzy Pixel Buds 2 earphones and Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop. That big phone reveal ended the string of details Google itself had been teasing among the usual rumors, with the company ultimately showcasing a line of devices that Google hopes will put its software all over your daily life.

The event has just wrapped but we have a 10-minute highlight reel of Google's stream if you want to watch a shorter rundown of the main announcements.

As with the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 lines, Google's Pixel 4 incorporates a lot of computational technology as part of its camera improvements over the Pixel 3, plus many of Google's experimental technologies debut in it as well.

"Ambient technology" was one of Google's themes this year -- technology as a single system. Because it wants you to use its services 24/7.

Here's everything Google announced on Tuesday.

The Pixelbook Go.

  • The company discussed its activities and investments with respect to renewable energy.
  • The Google Home Mini speaker has been replaced with the Nest Mini, including a home intercom system and free Wi-Fi calling.
  • Its Nest Aware program gets a whole-home pricing model, starting at $6 a month.
  • Google Wifi's sequel is the Nest Wifi, an internet router with more features, including device prioritization and seamless setup. Plus it has an integrated smart speaker to incentivize putting it in a more visible location.

Originally published October 15, 2019.

