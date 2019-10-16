Google's annual Made by Google event fully confirmed the details that have been leaking out for weeks regarding the company's new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones and other hardware, including the buzzy Pixel Buds 2 earphones and Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop. That big phone reveal ended the string of details Google itself had been teasing among the usual rumors, with the company ultimately showcasing a line of devices that Google hopes will put its software all over your daily life.
The event has just wrapped but we have a 10-minute highlight reel of Google's stream if you want to watch a shorter rundown of the main announcements.
As with the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 lines, Google's Pixel 4 incorporates a lot of computational technology as part of its camera improvements over the Pixel 3, plus many of Google's experimental technologies debut in it as well.
"Ambient technology" was one of Google's themes this year -- technology as a single system. Because it wants you to use its services 24/7.
Here's everything Google announced on Tuesday.
- A new look, new color and new features come to the Pixel 4, with a telephoto camera (here's what photos on the Pixel 4 camera look like) and radar-based gesture control. It starts at $799 (£669, roughly converting to AU$1,180).
- The phone comes with three free months of Google One.
- Google discussed its commitment to privacy and security in the Pixel 4.
- We heard about its more affordable and redesigned Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go, starting at $649.
- A new voice recorder app can perform live transcriptions of videos on your phone, which you can search.
- We got an update on Stadia: The streaming video game service will launch on Nov. 19.
- Google gave a sneak peak of the new $179 Pixel Buds, which are smaller with adaptive sound.
- The company discussed its activities and investments with respect to renewable energy.
- The Google Home Mini speaker has been replaced with the Nest Mini, including a home intercom system and free Wi-Fi calling.
- Its Nest Aware program gets a whole-home pricing model, starting at $6 a month.
- Google Wifi's sequel is the Nest Wifi, an internet router with more features, including device prioritization and seamless setup. Plus it has an integrated smart speaker to incentivize putting it in a more visible location.
Originally published October 15, 2019.
Discuss: Pixel 4 and every Made by Google 2019 announcement: Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, Google Stadia
