Angela Lang/CNET

Google's annual Made by Google event fully confirmed the details that have been leaking out for weeks regarding the company's new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones and other hardware, including the buzzy Pixel Buds 2 earphones and Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop. That big phone reveal ended the string of details Google itself had been teasing among the usual rumors, with the company ultimately showcasing a line of devices that Google hopes will put its software all over your daily life.

The event has just wrapped but we have a 10-minute highlight reel of Google's stream if you want to watch a shorter rundown of the main announcements.

As with the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 lines, Google's Pixel 4 incorporates a lot of computational technology as part of its camera improvements over the Pixel 3, plus many of Google's experimental technologies debut in it as well.

"Ambient technology" was one of Google's themes this year -- technology as a single system. Because it wants you to use its services 24/7.

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 4 and 4 XL hands-on: Dual rear cameras, radar face...

Here's everything Google announced on Tuesday.

James Martin/CNET

Now playing: Watch this: Google gives sneak peek at new Pixel Buds

The company discussed its activities and investments with respect to renewable energy

The Google Home Mini speaker has been replaced with the Nest Mini

Now playing: Watch this: New Nest Mini promises better sound, smarter features

Originally published October 15, 2019.