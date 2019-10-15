Pixel 4, Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go and more: Everything announced at Made by Google

Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh says Google Stadia, the tech giant's cloud gaming service, will be available on Nov. 19. Osterloh said you'll be able to play games through Stadia on TVs, laptops and Pixel phones.
Google's Pixel Buds 2 will offer hands-free access to Google Assistant up to three rooms away. Resume a podcast, send a quick text, get directions or even understand another language with Google Translate. They'll be $179 and are scheduled to ship in spring 2020.
The Nest Aware 2.0 brings enhanced audio sensing abilities to Google Nest security cameras, smart speakers and smart displays. With the Nest Aware, your tech should be able to listen for smoke detectors, alert you to carbon monoxide, and more.
The tech giant's new phones, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, ditches the notch. The new phone sports dual rear cameras, a 90Hz display, radar-powered face unlock and other unique features like car crash detection and live video captioning.
The Pixel 4 features more motion-sensor technology. Google says this will provide better ways to interact with your phone like faster face log-in, new security and privacy features, new camera features and faster phone power-down.
Google Research's Mark Levoy details the camera's ins and outs. The Pixel 4's Super Res Technology, for instance, lets you capture sharper images by zooming instead of cropping. The tech uses the tiny shakes in your hands to gather more data about a scene.
The camera also has improved white-balancing features. Now if you take a photo, you'll be able to capture truer colors with the phone's portrait mode and split-pixel technology. CNET took the camera for a spin and tried out all the different modes.
The Pixel 4 also overhaules its Portrait mode to extend the feature to large objects that stand farther back from the camera. The phone also includes a new bokeh effect and gives more detail to hair and pet fur.