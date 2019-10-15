Pixel 4, Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go and more: Everything announced at Made by Google

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Made by Google

The Made by Google Event took place Tuesday in New York. Here is 10-minute wrapup video about the event.

1
of 31

Google Stadia release date

Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh says Google Stadia, the tech giant's cloud gaming service, will be available on Nov. 19. Osterloh said you'll be able to play games through Stadia on TVs, laptops and Pixel phones.

2
of 31

Pixel Buds

Google's Pixel Buds 2 will offer hands-free access to Google Assistant up to three rooms away. Resume a podcast, send a quick text, get directions or even understand another language with Google Translate. They'll be $179 and are scheduled to ship in spring 2020.

3
of 31

Pixel Buds

Here's a sneak peek from Google about the new Pixel Buds. 

4
of 31

Pixel Buds

5
of 31

Green for green

Google is investing $150 million in renewable energy projects.

6
of 31

Google's green promise

Ivy Ross, Vice President of Google's design team, talked about the results of the company's efforts.

"As of this month Nest thermostats have helped consumers save more than 41 billion kilowatts. Hours of energy. Enough to power all of Denver's electricity needs for six years," she said. 

7
of 31

Google Pixelbook Go

Google announces a new, thin laptop called Pixelbook Go.

8
of 31

Pixelbook Go

The Pixelbook Go is lightweight and quick-charging with USB-C. 

9
of 31

Pixelbook Go

The new laptop is set to cost $649 and Google promises it isn't pink.

10
of 31

The Nest Mini

Google announces the Nest Mini for $49. The smart speaker's fabric is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. 

11
of 31

Nest Aware

Google's Nest Aware combines with Nest Cams to provide intelligent alerts and camera history. Pricing is also simplified. No matter how many cameras you have, you pay the same monthly rate

12
of 31

Nest Aware

The Nest Aware 2.0 will move to the Google Home app. 

13
of 31

Safety features in Nest Aware

The Nest Aware 2.0 brings enhanced audio sensing abilities to Google Nest security cameras, smart speakers and smart displays. With the Nest Aware, your tech should be able to listen for smoke detectors, alert you to carbon monoxide, and more.

14
of 31

Safety features in Nest Aware

The new $6 plan is less complicated for those with multiple cameras

15
of 31

Nest Wi-Fi update

Google announced an update for the Nest Wi-Fi hardware. The router plugs into your modem to expand coverage through your home.   

16
of 31

Google Pixel 4

The tech giant's new phones, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, ditches the notch. The new phone sports dual rear cameras, a 90Hz display, radar-powered face unlock and other unique features like car crash detection and live video captioning. 

17
of 31

Pixel 4's improved motion sensor capabilities

The Pixel 4 features more motion-sensor technology. Google says this will provide better ways to interact with your phone like faster face log-in, new security and privacy features, new camera features and faster phone power-down. 

18
of 31

More places to buy the Pixel 4

For the first time, you can purchase the Pixel 4 from all major US carriers.  

19
of 31

How much is the Pixel 4?

The Pixel 4 starts at $799 (£669) for a 64GB version and $899 (£829) for the Pixel 4 XL. The devices are available in black, white and "oh so orange." You can preorder now and shipments start Oct. 24. 

In addition, if you buy a Pixel 4, you'll get three free months of Google One.

20
of 31

Pixel 4 Voice Recorder

The voice recorder feature makes it easier to take notes and transcribes in real time by tapping into voice recognition AI. 

21
of 31

Cameras galore

Google shows off the new phone's telephoto camera. The Pixel 4's dual camera system improves Night Sight, portrait mode, zoom and dual exposure controls. 

22
of 31

Pixel 4 camera's Super Res Technology

Google Research's Mark Levoy details the camera's ins and outs. The Pixel 4's Super Res Technology, for instance, lets you capture sharper images by zooming instead of cropping. The tech uses the tiny shakes in your hands to gather more data about a scene. 

23
of 31

Live HDR+

In addition to better zooming, the phone's live-view HDR+ is designed to make fine-tuning your photos easier. 

24
of 31

Dual exposure

The camera's dual-exposure controls are designed to make it easier to capture a shot of the moon or other pictures in more complicated lighting. 

25
of 31

Better white-balancing for truer colors

The camera also has improved white-balancing features. Now if you take a photo, you'll be able to capture truer colors with the phone's portrait mode and split-pixel technology. CNET took the camera for a spin and tried out all the different modes. 

26
of 31

White-balancing feature

Levoy demonstrates the phone's white-balancing feature by fixing a photo that was blue-washed in an ice cave. 

27
of 31

Portrait Mode updates

The Pixel 4 also overhaules its Portrait mode to extend the feature to large objects that stand farther back from the camera. The phone also includes a new bokeh effect and gives more detail to hair and pet fur. 

28
of 31

Night Sight revamp

Google also upgrades Night Sight in the Pixel 4

29
of 31

Starry, starry night

With the white-balancing feature, Google says, users can tap into their inner astro-photographer and get truly stunning star photos. 

30
of 31

Get creative with Night Sight

"You can use Night Sight for many things besides stars," Levoy says. 

31
of 31
