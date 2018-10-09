Pixel 3 includes USB-C headphones, dongle in the box

Google's new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will come with a new accessory in the box: a pair of wired Pixel Bud-style earbuds.
The phones, unveiled at a Google event on Tuesday, come with the new Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, as well as a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter for using legacy headphones. The new wired earbuds are available only in white, and they include an in-line remote and adjustable loops. In fact, they look very much like a wired version of the wireless Pixel Buds released in 2017.
The new model, available now, is $30 if bought separately (£30 in the UK -- Australia pricing wasn't immediately available but roughly converts to AU$40).
It's the first time Google has bundled headphones with its Pixel phones -- last year it offered only the dongle. The omission of headphones has always been a curious move by Google, given that it's a standard accessory for most phone makers. And the Pixel, as Google's marquee Android smartphone, is competing with a number of flagship devices crowding the market.
By contrast, Apple has pulled the 3.5mm dongle from its 2018 iPhones, though it still ships them with iPhone-compatible Lightning headphones in the box. Meanwhile, Samsung and LG remain among the few phone manufacturers that still offer a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack in their phones, obviating the need for such dongles.
In addition to the headphones, the Pixel 3 XL will include two charging cables: USB-C to USB-A (for traditional chargers), as well as a USB-C-to-USB-C.
Despite rumors, Google didn't announce new wireless Pixel Buds at the Tuesday event.
