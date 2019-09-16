OnePlus 7T reveal event happening on Sept. 26

Érika García / CNET

The OnePlus 7T will be officially revealed on Sept. 26 and is rumored to join the "three-camera club" with the more expensive flagship phones by Apple and Samsung. The event might also be the first time the public will see the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus tweeted the date of its 7T series event on Monday. A livestream of the reveal will start at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on Sept. 26. The OnePlus homepage has details about the event and says "90Hz display. Smooth like never before." OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed earlier In September that the new phone would be more affordable than the OnePlus 7 Pro and will keep the 90Hz display.

Lau also teased the upcoming OnePlus TV earlier this month. The new product will be the Chinese company's first entry into the smart TV market. The CEO tweeted the first image of the TV's remote control, which some said looked remarkably like the Apple TV remote.

Take a closer look. The power is in your hand! #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/TL5ymlOWIz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 6, 2019

OnePlus released its OnePlus 7 Pro in May. The budget-friendly Android phones are known to pack in a lot of power with a great display at a lower cost than other phones.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.