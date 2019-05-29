The OnePlus 7 is either a more affordable, less exciting OnePlus 7 Pro, or a souped-up OnePlus 6T ( ), depending on how you look at it. At £549 in the UK (with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, as reviewed), it sits below the £699-equivalent 7 Pro, and a touch under the £579-equivalent 6T. You do lose some of the pizzazz of the Pro with that extra money you're saving, but the additional power makes it a better option over the older 6T.

If you're looking for an even more affordable option, the OnePlus 7 comes in another storage variant -- a 6GB RAM and 128GB model that costs only £499.

The OnePlus 7 is not currently available in either the US or Australia, but for reference, that £499 price for the base model converts to $631 and AU$912, respectively.

OnePlus 7 vs. 7 Pro?

The notable difference between the two 7 models is that the standard OnePlus 7 doesn't have the cool pop-up camera found on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Instead, the 16-megapixel front camera is tucked into a teardrop-shaped notch on the front of the phone, exactly like you'll find on the OnePlus 6T. It's less flashy, sure, but it's not exactly a feature you can't live without.

Around the back, the standard OnePlus 7 loses the additional ultrawide lens found on the Pro. I personally love this lens for those dramatic, sweeping landscape shots, and it's really the main benefit of splashing out for the Pro. The OnePlus 7 keeps the same 48-megapixel main camera, which takes great outdoor shots, with vibrant colours and good exposure. It uses the Pro's Nightscape mode too, which lets you capture surprisingly bright and sharp images even in very low light situations.