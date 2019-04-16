OnePlus 7 reportedly due to be unveiled May 14

OnLeaks

The OnePlus 7, the next flagship handset of Chinese phonemaker OnePlus, is expected to be unveiled on May 14, according to tweet from a prolific leaker.

No details on when or where the launch would occur were available, but OnLeaks leaker Steve H. McFly tweeted Tuesday that he handset would have a 6.4-inch screen, a waterproof notch front camera and a dual rear camera with 48-megapixile camera as the primary.

#OnePlus May 14th launch event: #OnePlus7 ≈ 6.4" flat display / waterdrop notch front camera / dual rear camera with 48MP as primary #OnePlus7Pro ≈ 6.64" curved display / pop-up front camera / triple rear camera with 48MP as primary + Telephoto + Ultra Wide#OnePlus7PRO5G pic.twitter.com/zGic9AQdVx — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 16, 2019

A second, apparently higher-end model called the OnePlus 7Pro with a 6.64-inch curved display is also expected to be unveiled, according to the tweet. The Pro will sport a popup front camera and a triple rear camera with 48MP as primary for telephoto and ultrawide photos.

The OnePlus 7 is expected to serve as the successor to the OnePlus 6T and has long been rumored to be the first of two marquee phones anticipated to launch this year from OnePlus. Since 2014, when the company launched its first OnePlus One, OnePlus has garnered a reputation for making phones with premium specs at a wallet-friendly price.

Details about the new handset may be sparse, but there's at least one detail we already know. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed during an interview at MWC 2019 that the next OnePlus wouldn't have wireless charging.

Other rumored key specs for the handset include a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. It's also expected to come with a a $569 price tag.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.