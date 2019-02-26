The OnePlus 7 won't have wireless charging

Juan Garzon / CNET

The upcoming OnePlus 7 will likely rock the latest processor and upgraded cameras. But one thing it won't have is wireless charging.

OnePlus phones are known for packing many of the latest features found in premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 -- but at a much lower price. But one feature that continues to elude the phones is the ability to place a phone down on a wireless charging pad for a quick boost. CEO Pete Lau still doesn't think it's worth adding to his products.

"OnePlus charging is one of the best," Lau said through an interpreter in an interview on Monday at MWC 2019. "Wireless charging is far inferior."

Wireless charging, however, has grown in popularity ever since Apple introduced it in the iPhone X and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 2017. Samsung stepped it up by adding the ability to wirelessly charge its Galaxy Buds with its Galaxy S10.

OnePlus is at MWC to show off a prototype of its 5G smartphone, which will come to two carriers in Europe in the second quarter. Lau declined to comment on the OnePlus 7, as well as the rumors that it may shed the notch and add a pop-out camera. He, however, was carrying a prototype of the phone with him. (He declined to show it to us.)

But his comments on wireless charging indicates that one of the key features still on consumer wish lists for an ideal OnePlus phone remains missing.

Lau expressed his skepticism about wireless charging as a consumer benefit, noting that it takes a long time to charge a device with a wireless pad. With the physical quick charge plug, OnePlus says you can get your battery 50 percent charged in 20 minutes and a full charge in less than an hour.

OnePlus is working on accelerating the delivery of wireless power, but still haven't figured out how to do it without too much heat. Lau said he doesn't have a date for when that may show up in its devices.

Qualcomm said it is bringing its quick charge technology to wireless charging, which may improve the experience. Lau declined to comment about using it.