The Nokia 8 Sirocco didn't knock it out of the park. But maybe a new phone might? Nokia phone-maker HMD Global is teasing an announcement for May 29:
All we have to go on is the hashtag "#ChargedUp," which suggests we might possibly expect a phone with a battery or charging improvement of some sort.
Mind you, it's not clear any new phones will necessarily be available for you to buy in your country of residence. The United States only currently has the Nokia 6, for instance, which arrived this May as the Nokia 6.1. But with a new $100 million cash infusion in the Nokia phone business earlier this week, it's definitely more likely than before.
