A closer look at the Nokia 8 Sirocco

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Hey everyone, it's the Nokia 8 Sirocco! The newest flagship phone from HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand.
It has a 5.5-inch display and screen curves reminiscent of Samsung Galaxy phones. It's removed the home button from last year's model, improving bezel:screen ratio.
It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the same CPU in last year's Nokia 8.
Don't fret though, as the Sirocco is more than fast enough.
That's thanks in part to Android One, the operating system it runs. For all intents and purposes, it's pure Android.
On the back are two Carl Zeiss-branded cameras. They can produce some great shots, but only in ideal conditions.
Both of the rear shooters are 12-megapixels, while the selfie camera is 5 megapixels.
The cameras software is a particular weak spot. Bokeh-style portrait shots, for instance, use a slider, seen here, rather than the automatic capture we get on basically every other flagship phone.
The phone is also rather stout, thanks to being thicker than most and having a 5.5-inch screen.
It's a good phone, but at AU$1,119 and £649 (UK price converts to roughly $880), it's too pricey for its own good.