Nokia and Google: Tech's most unlikely BFFs?

Katie Collins/CNET

It wasn't so long ago that Nokia and Google didn't even move in the same circles, but oh, how things have changed.

These days they're bosom buddies, joined at the hip, BFFs for life -- or at least the foreseeable future.

Nokia famously bypassed Google's Android mobile software in favor of Microsoft's Windows Phone operating system, a move that didn't work out so well for Microsoft or for Nokia. Then the Nokia brand was picked up in May last year by HMD Global, a Finnish startup made up of former Nokia employees.

Those employees have a second chance to make Nokia phones a success, and they're embracing Google and Android in a big, big way.

At its press event at Mobile World Congress on Sunday, HMD showed off three Nokia-branded, Google-powered phones. "Finally we have Android in Nokia," said HMD's CEO Arto Numella on stage, presenting the Nokia 3, 5 and 6.

HMD isn't just another Android phone maker, though, Numella said in an interview a day prior to the launch. "We have a very deep partnership with Google," he said. "Very deep," he repeated, emphasis on the "very."

Nokia isn't the first company to buddy up with Google to show off the very best of Android. Google previously worked with LG, Huawei and Asus to build Nexus phones and tablets -- which served as a model for the latest flavor of its software. It is even went so far as to buy Motorola's phone division in 2011, before selling it again to Lenovo in 2014. But right now, it only has eyes for Nokia.

The romance between the two is playing out in a tabloid-worthy manner, with Google executive Jamie Rosenberg, vice president for Android and Play, joining HMD on stage to endorse the new Nokia phones and the two companies posting tributes to each other on social media. On the show floor at MWC, a giant pixelated display showed "Google" spelled out using moving graphics from the classic Nokia game Snake.

At the same time, Nokia was not the only company to be honored with a stage visit from a Google executive at MWC -- it shared the privilege with LG and Huawei. Not everyone is convinced that Nokia and Google are in an exclusive relationship.

"Of course Google will be keen to work with HMD Global given the widespread brand recognition, but the focus will remain firmly on the phone makers that are driving the most volume -- and primarily with Samsung," said CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood.

Purer than Pixel?

One thing does that does set HMD apart from its rivals is its approach to Android, and a commitment to updating the software in a way that Google has been trying to encourage among phone manufacturers for years.

So confident is Numella in the partnership that he promises Nokia phones will bring an experience "even more pure and even more secure than Pixel," referring to the Google-made phone that came out last October and costs $400 more than any of Nokia's phones.

Just like the Pixel, HMD will run a version of Android on its phones that's pure as the day it was born in the Google developer labs. Nokia phones will receive monthly security updates and any other software updates as soon as they become available, said Nummela said. This is in contrast to rival manufacturers such as HTC, Samsung and LG that put their own twists on Google's software and as a result struggle to push timely updates to their customers.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

But you might be wondering how Nokia will make its phones "more pure" than the Pixel. According to Juho Sarvikas, HMD's chief product officer, it is based on the fact that the Pixel doesn't always get the most polished version of Android straight away. Google uses it to test out features before they launch in full. Nokia phones, on the other hand, will only get the full, finished version of these features, and it'll get them first.

"We'll spearhead with Google their latest services, so we'll help them iterate, we'll help them test, we'll help them get consumer feedback," he said.

Hardcore Android fans will no doubt be pleased to see more phones available that promise regular updates to the latest version of their favorite software, but it does put Nokia in the somewhat awkward position of being in direct competition with its new best friend.

"Google has made no secret of its in-house ambitions with Pixel and this will also remain a key focus with regards the purest form of Android," said Wood.

If Google wants to keep growing its hardware business, then the Pixel versus Nokia rivalry could push the two into frenemies territory. But given that HMD is just getting started on its path to bringing Nokia back to relevancy, this romance has a lot of room to blossom.