New Motorola Razr to support 5G and have 48MP camera, per leaked specs

Angela Lang/CNET

The next iteration of Motorola's revived Razr flip phone will support 5G connectivity and feature a 48-megapixel camera and a 6.2-inch screen, according to specs leaked late Wednesday by noted leaker Evan Blass.

The much-rumored sequel to the revival of the iconic phone has been widely expected to come to North America as soon as this September. When 2019's Razr went on sale in the US in early February, it was the first vertically foldable smartphone to hit the market.

Details in the tweet by Blass on Wednesday weren't complete but indicated the handset would be 5G-ready. 5G networks are about 10 to 100 times speedier than your typical cellular connection and are expected to provide the foundational tech that'll supercharge areas like self-driving cars, virtual and augmented reality and telemedicine services such as remote surgery. It will eventually connect everything from farming equipment to security cameras and, of course, your smartphone.

Blass' tweet indicated the handset will also sport a beefy 48-megapixel lens as primary camera, as well as a 20-megapixel secondary camera. The phone will also have 256 gigabytes of storage and run Android 10, according to Blass' leak.

The leak is in line with previous reports about the handset. XDA Developers reported in June that the Razr 2 – its unofficial name – would feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor, which is 5G-capable, along with a larger 2,845 mAh battery, up from the 2,510 mAh battery found in the 2019 phone.

Motorola's original Razr phone from 2004 was the best-selling phone of all time before Apple snatched the crown with the iPhone several years later.

Although the 2019 version was praised for its inventive hinge mechanism and the engineering marvel that it represented, the phone was widely criticized for lacking high-end specs given its $1,500 price.

Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.