Not just speed: 7 incredible things you can do with 5G

You couldn't walk around Mobile World Congress without 5G slapping you in the face.

If there was underlying trend that dominated the trade show besides the return of a 17-year-old phone, it was that the next generation of cellular technology was real. Well, at least real in the confines of the Fira Gran Via convention center in Barcelona.

Above the Qualcomm booth flashed the slogan: "5G: From the company that brought you 3G and 4G." If you took a few more steps, you could hear an Intel representative shout at you about the benefits of 5G. Hop over to Ericsson, and you'd find a "5G avenue" with multiple exhibits demonstrating the benefits of the technology. Samsung kicked off its press conference not with its tablets, but with a chat about 5G.

The hype around 5G has been brewing for more than a year, but we're finally starting to see the early research and development bear fruit. The technology promises to change our lives by connecting everything around us to a network that is 100 times faster than our cellular connection and 10 times faster than our speediest home broadband service.

But it's not just about speed. Where the move to 4G LTE from 3G was about a speed boost, the evolution to 5G is so much more. The combination of speed, responsiveness and ubiquity unlocks the full capabilities of other hot trends in technology, offering a boost to self-driving cars, drones, the internet of things and virtual reality.

"If you just think of speed, you don't see the magic of all it can do," said Jefferson Wang, who covers the mobile industry for IBB Consulting.

The bad news: It's still a while away, and the industry is still fighting over what it will look like. The good news: There's a chance it's coming earlier than we thought.

It's clear why the wireless carriers are eager to move to 5G. With the core phone business slowing down, companies are eager for new tech to spark excitement and connect more things.

"We are absolutely convinced that 5G is the next revolution," Tim Baxter, president of Samsung's US unit, said during a press conference on Sunday.

Here's just a taste of what 5G will be able to unlock.

Remote surgery

Beyond speed, the biggest benefit of 5G is its low latency, or the short lag time between your phone pinging the network and getting a response. While not necessarily noticeable now, there is a lag with 4G. A 5G network virtually eliminates it, meaning a surgeon may not need to be in the same room as their patient in future.

Ericsson, working with startup Neurodigital Technologies and doctors at King's College, set up a demonstration of how a surgeon could use a virtual reality headset and special glove to control a robot arm, which would perform the actual operation in another location.

The glove was fitted with haptic feedback motors that buzzed when you touched the organ, giving you the sensation that you were actually touching it.

Companies are calling this idea the "internet of skills," allowing you to transfer your expertise over a great distance in real time using robotics or haptic feedback.

Without the real-time 5G connection, the whole setup would be impossible.

The tactile, instant internet

The surgery feedback is just one example of how touch will play into the 5G network. With haptic feedback, you'll be able to transmit the tactile sensation of experience, enhancing the sights and sounds of a video experience.

Another Ericsson simulation put you in the driver's seat of a car 50 kilometers away from the Fira. Thanks to the feedback system built into the chari, you're able to feel yourself going over speed bumps and crashing into cones -- which I did at an alarming rate.

"In order to touch and feel things miles away, you need low latency," Sprint Chief Technology Officer John Saw said in an interview on Monday. That will have applications in the industrial area, including having humans overseeing robotic assembly.

It's the first time the network will be faster than your mind, Ericsson Chief Technology Officer Ulf Ewaldson said in an interview on Wednesday.

Self-driving cars

While companies like Google and Uber are investing in self-driving cars now, many in the industry don't believe a full autonomous vehicle is possible without 5G.

That responsive network and ubiquitous coverage means the cars will be able to use 5G to talk to other cars and sensors built around the city, from street lamps to gas stations.

"It not just about the cars," said Adam Koeppe, vice president of network planning for Verizon, in an interview on Monday. "It's about urban design and technology."

Drones

Similarly, 5G will unlock the true capability of drones. Lynn Comp, director of market development at Intel, cited the example of a drone flying over an oil drill with a video camera. The network will allow for precise control of the drone, while offering a wide enough pipe to send back high-definition video.

Virtual reality

VR was a huge trend at last year's Mobile World Congress. But the technology took a back seat this year with little new hardware aside from an update from Samsung.

That's largely because VR is in the hands of filmmakers, which is why they're now more likely to show up at the Sundance Festival.

If there was any VR in the show, much of it was shown off as a demonstration of how 5G would enhance the experience, allowing you to chat in real time with live streaming virtual worlds.

Sprint Chief Operating Officer Gunther Ottendorfer said he expected to see a return of gaming centers -- but focused on virtual reality.

Guaranteed awesomeness

Do you want to make sure you always have a dependable connection? 5G might be able to help with that. Phone companies already offer "service-level agreements" that guarantee a connection for mission-critical businesses and applications.

With 5G, the networks will be smart enough to let networks offer those guarantees to individuals. Of course, don't expect it to be cheap.

Home broadband

The most obvious application of 5G is as a replacement for traditional home internet service. And it's coming really soon, with Verizon and AT&T already investing in trials.

Of course, phones will eventually get the 5G treatment. Roger Gurnani, chief information and architect officer for Verizon, teased coming back to Barcelona next year with a 5G phone.

That may prove overly ambitious, but Gurnani and the rest of the industry know there's a lot of work ahead and high customer expectations to fill. In the end, that's their priority.

"It's not about the Gs," John Stankey, head of AT&T's entertainment business, said in a keynote on Monday. "It's not about 5G or 5 gigs. It's going to be about more."