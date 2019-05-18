New iPhone 11R leaks show fresh colors and larger camera bump

In this week's Apple Core roundup we're breaking down the latest rumors about the iPhone XR sequel, along with production updates regarding the rest of Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup. This week Apple also released the last major software updates to iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS before WWDC. Find out what new features to expect on your iPhone and other Apple devices once you upgrade.

Apple begins production of a key iPhone 11 part

We are less than four months away from meeting the next batch of iPhones, which means mass production of these devices is inching closer and closer. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is about to start mass producing its A13 chips, the next-generation processors that are expected to power their new batch phones. The report also mentions the 2019 iPhones are expected to have reverse wireless charging, like Samsung's Galaxy S10, and a three-camera array on the back.

The iPhone XR may look different this year

The internet has been flooded with concept photos and videos detailing what the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will look like with a three-camera array on the back. Most of the leaks at this point seem to have settled on a the same design: three lenses on the back of the phone enclosed in a large, protruding square. The design hasn't had a very positive reception among Apple fans, and now it looks like the 11R may share the same design fate.

This week Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman tweeted an image showing a 3D render of the iPhone 11R along with the rest of the lineup, showing it has the same large, square bump on its back despite the fact that it only has two lenses. The iPhone 11R is rumored to be adding a telephoto lens this year, while the other, more expensive models will get a super-wide-angle lens.

But at least some flashy new colors may help distract from the bump. According to supply-chain blog Macotakara cited in 9to5Mac, the iPhone 11R will add lavender and green to its color palette, adding to last year's white, black, yellow and red options. (Last year's coral and blue hues are being phased out.)

Software updates for your iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches

Apple just released its last major software updates for iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS, before the company reveals the next generation of its operating systems at WWDC 2019 on June 3.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can expect some bug fixes with iOS 12.3 and improvements for Apple's News+ service, Apple Music, the Apple TV Remote and CarPlay as well as AirPlay 2 support for compatible smart TVs so you can watch content on the biggest screen in your house.

What's new in the TV app?

But one of the biggest changes to come with iOS 12.3 is for the Apple TV app (not to be confused with Apple TV, the company's physical streaming box, or Apple TV Plus, the new Netflix style subscription service Apple announced in March). This is the app that comes preloaded on most iPhones and iPads, which until now might have been ignored by a lot of users.

That may change with the latest iOS update. Whereas in the past, the app pretty much displayed all your video content in one place, it now has a refreshed look and does a better job at curating your content, floating things you may be interested in to the top of your feed. It also has a new dedicated kids section that you can sort by age.

You can also watch the video directly on the TV app now instead of getting kicked back to the original source to watch shows. However that only works if you've subscribed through the TV app.

The new Channels section actually lets you subscribe without leaving the TV app and offers some pretty big incentives to do so, aside from just being able to watch it all in one place. The biggest one: you can view content offline, even shows that didn't have this option in their own app, such as HBO. So download the entire season of Game of Thrones to binge watch on the plane.

The other benefit is your content is streamed directly from Apple's servers. In theory, this should mean you have a faster, more stable connection.

Each service comes with a 7-day trial and similar monthly subscription prices as what you'd find outside the app. Netflix is notably absent from the list of options.

Apple's Macs apparently won't be getting the Apple TV app until later in 2019 with the release of MacOS 10.15.

