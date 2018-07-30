David James/Paramount Pictures

MoviePass appears to be actively making weekend movie watching a task worthy of Ethan Hunt and co.

Many subscribers, including me, couldn't select Mission: Impossible -- Fallout this weekend, as the app either had it grayed out or listed as a "premium showtime," as it does with Imax or 3D screenings. This is an issue I could previously remedy by selecting the "unlisted showtime" option in the MoviePass app when a 2D showtime wasn't appearing, but that option appears to have been removed.

So maybe you'd instead change course and see an already-released movie in its second or third week? On Sunday that probably meant paying a surge fee. Many local theaters, at least in the San Diego area, listed a surge fee of as much as $8 for nearly every screening, meaning that MoviePass would only be covering about $3 to $4 per ticket with my subscription and I would still be blocked out from seeing that film a second time.

MoviePass has said that the new surge pricing is meant to encourage moviegoers away from new releases, but it's also looking like it's now using it to deter weekend cinema viewing entirely. Indeed, now that it's Monday, surge pricing appears to have been removed from most showtimes, but Mission: Impossible is still, well, impossible to see.

I've reached out to MoviePass to comment and will update upon hearing back. The company had a rough time last week, suffering a temporary outage on Thursday after running out of money, which led MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe to issue an apology.

Many MoviePass customers also took to social media with their frustrations with the service, including one customer claiming that MoviePass' surge pricing is more expensive than buying a ticket at their local theater:

Full price movie tickets at the Picture Show are $6.75 — but @MoviePass is adding an $8 surcharge to use their pass???? pic.twitter.com/MVsSy24QWx — Lauren ✨ Galaxy (@LaurenGallaway) July 28, 2018

This customer had a slightly more favorable view on the situation:

MoviePass is charging an $8 surcharge on a $6 ticket at the Los Feliz 3. This app seriously has brought me so much joy with its zany mathematics that I’m tempted to pay. pic.twitter.com/wq2Fk1YqzR — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) July 28, 2018

This customer had issues with the check-in process:

Reached out because we couldn’t check in and here is the bull crap generic response I get. It was good while it lasted. 😌 pic.twitter.com/JVJmKP6DwM — NikkiPeee (@NikkiNikNik17) July 29, 2018

And this customer noting that surge pricing means MoviePass only saves $2.40 off the ticket cost:

How is there a $5.60 surge for an $8, month old movie that is almost empty? @MoviePass please explain why I shouldn't cancel today? pic.twitter.com/ZgsygsNVVF — Phillip Kramp (@EtherealShade) July 29, 2018

Are you having issues with MoviePass or do you still love the service? Don't worry, the comments section will not self-destruct.