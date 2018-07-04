A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt is in full voice as the famous nanny delivering a spoonful of sugar. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep also star in this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious sequel in December.
Travis Knight, director of Kubo and the Two Strings, directs Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena in this '80s-set "Transformers" spin-off about yellow VW beetle "Bumblebee." The movie will buzz in for Christmas.
King of performance capture Andy Serkis directs an all-star cast of CGI animals voiced by Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett. Based on Rudyard Kipling's classic The Jungle Book, it opens in October. Mowgli, by the way, has nothing to do with any of Disney's versions of "The Jungle Book."
Chilling documentary The Cleaners premiered at the Sundance film festival and has become even more relevant with its questions about how hatred and fear spread across Facebook, Google and other web giants.