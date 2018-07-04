CNET también está disponible en español.

Aquaman

DC comics adaptation Aquaman stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard as underwater royalty, with Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman also splashing by in December.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.Read the article
1
of 39

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise light the fuse on a sixth Mission: Impossible movie at the end of July. This time Henry Cavill is along for the ride. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chiabella James
2
of 39

Venom

Tom Hardy is vicious and villainous Venom in this Spider-Man spin-off in October.

Published:Caption:Photo:Frank Masi/Columbia Pictures
3
of 39

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Wreck-It Ralph hits the wide world of the World Wide Web in November.

Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Animation Studios
4
of 39

The Predator

Shane Black, writer of the first Predator, takes charge of a new hunt with Olivia Munn and Keegan Michael Key in September.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sunset Boulevard
5
of 39

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Eddie Redmayne tackles Johnny Depp's sinister sorcerer in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. JK Rowling's Harry Potter prequel opens in November.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaap Buitendijk
6
of 39

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt is in full voice as the famous nanny delivering a spoonful of sugar. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep also star in this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious sequel in December. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jay Maidment
7
of 39

The Meg

Jason Statham shows off his fin-ishing moves tackling a giant shark in The Meg.

Published:Caption:Photo:TPG /Getty Images
8
of 39

Alita: Battle Angel

Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron join forces for a CG-driven live action adaptation of the classic manga Alita: Battle Angel. Christoph Waltz stars in the movie, opening in December.

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox
9
of 39

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

In December, The Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pair up Peter Parker with Miles Morales as the new Spider-Man, in this animated action story based on the Marvel webslingers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
10
of 39

Bumblebee

Travis Knight, director of Kubo and the Two Strings, directs Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena in this '80s-set "Transformers" spin-off about yellow VW beetle "Bumblebee." The movie will buzz in for Christmas.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paramount Pictures
11
of 39

Mortal Engines

Peter Jackson is behind this wildly imaginative fantasy in which cities trundle about on wheels while their inhabitants do battle. Mortal Engines revs up in December.

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal
12
of 39

First Man

Ryan Gosling reunites with Oscar-winning director Damian Chazelle to recount the true story of NASA and Neil Armstrong's journey to the moon in First Man. The movie blasts off in October.

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal
13
of 39

Sorry to Bother You

Wildly inventive and searingly satirical, Sorry to Bother You stars Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson. It took the 2018 Sundance Film Festival by storm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sundance
14
of 39

Mowgli

King of performance capture Andy Serkis directs an all-star cast of CGI animals voiced by Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett. Based on Rudyard Kipling's classic The Jungle Book, it opens in October. Mowgli, by the way, has nothing to do with any of Disney's versions of "The Jungle Book."

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
15
of 39

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

In November, the X-Men return in a do-over of the Dark Phoenix Saga comic storyline. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Alan Markfield
16
of 39

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Claire Foy of The Crown swaps tiaras for dragon tattoos as hacker antiheroine Lisbeth Sander from the series of novels and films.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony
17
of 39

The Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington's first-ever sequel sees him taking on the job of a Lyft driver in violent action follow-up The Equalizer 2. It's not just about him giving people rides, obviously.

Published:Caption:Photo:Glen Wilson
18
of 39

Bohemian Rhapsody

Mr Robot star Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury in this biopic of the Queen frontman.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Delany
19
of 39

The Cleaners

Chilling documentary The Cleaners premiered at the Sundance film festival and has become even more relevant with its questions about how hatred and fear spread across Facebook, Google and other web giants.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sundance
20
of 39

Halloween

Published:Photo:Archive Photos / Getty Images
21
of 39

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built

California's infamous Winchester Mystery House is the setting of this ghostly horror starring Helen Mirren as the tragic real-life firearms heiress.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lionsgate
22
of 39

Suspiria

Luca Guadagnino directs Dakota Johnson in Suspiria, a chilling remake of Dario Argento's terrifying 1977 horror film. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
23
of 39

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Director Eli Roth takes his usual gory horror down a notch for this classic kids story. Jack Black and Cate Blanchett are counting down the days until the film opens in September.

Published:Caption:Photo:Universal
24
of 39

The Darkest Minds

Gwendoline Christie hunts super-powered children in The Darkest Minds, set to light up screens in September.

Published:Caption:Photo:Disney Hyperion
25
of 39

Robin Hood

Taron Egerton goes from Kingsman to merry men in this vigorous reimagining of the legendary English hero, joined by Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn. Robin Hood takes a bow in September.

Published:Caption:Photo:Giles Keyte
26
of 39

Holmes and Watson

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are Sherlock Holmes and his elementary pal Watson in November, with Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, Rebecca Hall, Ralph Fiennes and Hugh Laurie providing the clues.

Published:Caption:Photo:Theo Wargo
27
of 39

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

More live action updates of old tales are coming from Disney, as Keira Knightley, Miranda Hart, Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren stage a new version of classic ballet The Nutcracker in October.

Published:Caption:Photo:David M. Benett
28
of 39

Slender Man

Creeping from the murkiest corners of the Internet, the horrifying Slender Man stalks theatres in August.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
29
of 39

Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad

Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, Anjelica Huston and John Cleese are on thin ice in Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, a cool animation about husky couriers. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Open Road
30
of 39

Teen Titans Go to the Movies

This spin-off from the Teen Titans cartoon brings Robin, Starfire, Cyborg and DC's mini superheroes to the big screen this summer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros
31
of 39

High Life

Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth and Andre 3000 play criminals sent on a mind-bending mission to outer space in French director Claire Denis' English-language debut.

Published:Caption:Photo:Pool CATARINA/VANDEVILLE
32
of 39

Monster Family

This August, Emily Watson, Jason Isaacs, Nick Frost and Catherine Tate are a clan of classic horrors in kids animation Monster Family.

Published:Caption:Photo:Viva
33
of 39

I Think We're Alone Now

It's not the end of the world for Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning in post-apocalyptic Sundance drama I Think We're Alone Now.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sundance
34
of 39

The Little Stranger

Domhnall Gleeson from the Star Wars movies is a haunted doctor with Charlotte Rampling as a patient in September's supernatural shocker The Little Stranger.

Published:Caption:Photo:David James
35
of 39

The Grinch

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the miserly Grinch in a new animated adaptation of the Dr Seuss classic. It opens the month before Christmas. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Dr Seuss
36
of 39

Irreplaceable You

Netflix recruits Gugu Mbatha-Raw from the acclaimed Black Mirror (pictured right) to appear in Irreplaceable You alongside Kate McKinnon, Christopher Walken and Steve Coogan.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Dettmann/Netflix
37
of 39

The Other Side of the Wind

The Other Side of the Wind was an unfinished 1970s film by Orson Welles that's now been exhumed for Netflix.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images
38
of 39

Outlaw King

Chris Pine plays legendary Scottish king Robert the Bruce on Netflix. Unfortunately, Wonder Woman won't be joining him.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
39
of 39
