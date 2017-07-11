Motorola

We may have just got a sneak peak at the upcoming Moto Z2 phone by none other than Motorola itself. A Chinese Motorola webpage featured images of an unannounced modular phone that were taken down soon after, but not before being noticed by publications like Android Headlines.

The dual rear cameras (which aren't available on any of the Moto Z phones) lead speculators to believe that this could be the Moto Z2 or Moto Z2 Force.

Last year Lenovo (the parent company of the Motorola brand) unveiled the modular Moto Z line, which consists of the Moto Z, Moto Z Play, and Moto Z Force. What gave the Z family its uniqueness is its compatibility with Moto Mods, which are snap-on accessories like battery packs, projectors, and so on that give the phone extra functionality.

But while other modular smartphone concepts like Google's Project Ara fell short, Motorola has doubled down on its idea and even pledged to release 12 Moto Mods per year. Last month the company officially unveiled the follow-up Moto Z2 Play, which could mean that the other phones from the Moto Z line may get Z2 versions as well. Some rumors certainly agree with this idea.

Last week Motorola sent out invites for a launch event on July 25. The company has not stated what it will reveal at the end of the month, but there is the possibility we could see another Moto Z2 phone. We'll have to wait to find out.

Motorola did not respond to a request for comment.